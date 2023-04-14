April 22 kicks off a week of Earth Day events around the region. Mark your calendar and pick a venue to participate in one of many upcoming Earth Day celebrations in Westchester. Some highlights are listed here. For a comprehensive list, visit sustainablewestchester.org/EarthDay2023/.
At the nature centers
Petting Animal Zoo will visit Weinberg Nature Center from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Learn about reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds from a dynamic team of naturalists. You will learn about animal survival and behavior, diet, special skills and body movements. Come with questions and be ready to pet some of the animals. For ages 8 and up. Fee: $20, register at http://bit.ly/4039UCX.
Through the months of April and May, the Greenburgh Nature Center is hosting a series of nature walks through its 33-acre natural preserve every Saturday and Sunday multiple times throughout the day. Guided by highly trained naturalists, the hour-long walks will give guests the opportunity to explore our landscape and learn along the way. Registration will be held the day of for the added price of $3 to your general admission ticket of $7. Located at 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. https://greenburghnaturecenter.org/.
In the preserve
A family-friendly event, Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., includes “education stations,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; a live birds of prey demonstration, 2 p.m.; seed planting (bring a small plastic container); and animal ambassadors. Rain date: April 23. Free. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way (Route 117), Pleasantville.
Bird walk
Michael Bochnik leads a search for early spring migrants, Saturday, April 22, at 8 a.m. Larchmont Reservoir, 687 Weaver St. hras.org.
Wildflower Woods walk
Search for signs of spring on this gentle walk in Wildflower Woods with environmental art educator Caroline Erb on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Learn to identify what’s in bloom and do some simple scientific illustrations. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
Everyone Out for Earth Week!
Kick off Earth Week by getting eco-friendly. Join teens in Teatown educators-in-training for hands-on activities and crafts centered around sustainability Sunday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will also read a story celebrating Earth Day and advocacy. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
Pitch in for Parks
Each April, Westchester Parks Foundation and the Westchester County Parks Department host Pitch in for Parks, a large, countywide volunteer program surrounding Earth Day. This year it will be held April 17-22 at parks throughout the county, including Rye, White Plains, New Rochelle, Yonkers and Pound Ridge. Volunteers, working as individuals, families, large groups or local businesses take on special projects throughout the county to help spruce up the parks for the peak season.
