O pollutiful for gaseous skies
And amber waves of oil
Our rust and plastic mountains rise
Above the tainted soil
America, America!
We shed our waste on thee!
And desecrate
Each lovely state
From sea to warming sea.
Pollutiful for corporate greed
And lawmakers too weak
To pass the eco laws we need
Our future now looks bleak
America, America!
Mend your every flaw,
Redeem your soul in self-control,
Your heritage in law.
O beautiful for children brave
Who see beyond our years
And know our land can yet be saved
Despite their elders’ fears
America, America!
Our hopes lie with the young
If they unite
To fight the fight
The old song may yet be sung.
- to the tune of “America the Beautiful”
