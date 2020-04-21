Earth day image

O pollutiful for gaseous skies

And amber waves of oil

Our rust and plastic mountains rise

Above the tainted soil

America, America!

We shed our waste on thee!

And desecrate

Each lovely state

From sea to warming sea.

Pollutiful for corporate greed

And lawmakers too weak

To pass the eco laws we need

Our future now looks bleak

America, America!

Mend your every flaw,

Redeem your soul in self-control,

Your heritage in law.

O beautiful for children brave

Who see beyond our years

And know our land can yet be saved

Despite their elders’ fears

America, America!

Our hopes lie with the young

If they unite

To fight the fight

The old song may yet be sung.

- to the tune of “America the Beautiful”

