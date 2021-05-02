An unopened Heineken beer bottle. A nearly new pair of Nike sneakers. Invasive vines and weeds.
What could all of these items have in common?
The answer is simple. They were all removed on a sunny morning from Riley Pond, adjacent to Greenburgh Police Department (GPD) Headquarters, by local Girl Scouts, members of GPD and Greenburgh Department of Public Works (DPW), during an Earth Day weekend cleanup Saturday, April 24.
Over the years, Riley Pond near Old Tarrytown Road has become overrun with litter, invasive weeds, excessive Canadian geese who graze and leave their droppings.
Detective Michael Marino of the Discovery and Records Unit and team leader of the cleanup project explained that debris that had accumulated over the years made it difficult to maintain the pond. As a result, a great feature and resource, located at the steps of the GPD building, was being lost.
Realizing it would not be a quick fix, a plan was developed in which Greenburgh DPW would first remove large brush, making the area more accessible for volunteers.
The next step was to call in the troops, literally, Troops 2046, 2206 and 2047 of the Greenburgh/Elmsford Service Unit of the Girl Scouts of the Hudson Council, to help with the cleanup.
“When Detective Mike Marino contacted the Girl Scouts for help in this beautification and cleanup effort of Riley Pond, it was a no-brainer,” Hartsdale resident Sara Woods, leader of Scout Troop 2047, said, adding that the cleanup effort fit in with one of the Girl Scouts’ founding tenets, “to use resources wisely and to make the world a better place.”
During the cleanup last weekend, the volunteers filled more than 15 bags with nonbiodegradable garbage, including plastic bottles and bags, foiled lined snack bags and an assortment of balls. A large number of weeds and invasive vines that were choking the native vegetation were also cut down.
Marino said Earth Day weekend was a logical time to start the cleanup project. “We took this opportunity for some of our officers to work alongside local teenagers on our common goal of improving local natural resources, while building meaningful community relationships.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.