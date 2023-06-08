Edgemont Singers Who Care

Lisa Schneider photo

Pictured from left, top row: Mr. Rendich (teacher advisor), Melissa Wang, Farryn Gallup, Colin Young, Joseph Siegal, Abby Lloyd, Benunthi Singh, Casey Blumberg, Vev DeVito, Andrea Lee; bottom row: founders of the club Ava Schneider, Gabi Schneider, Leyla Tastan, Kimberly Krasner

On Friday, June 2, the Edgemont Singers Who Care put on their first cabaret performance at Edgemont High School. The club was formed as a noncompetitive arts club to allow all performers to showcase their talents while raising money for scholarships for kids to participate in local arts programs outside of school.

The show was fully produced by the founders of the club, Kimi Krasner, Gabi Schneider, Ava Schneider, Leyla Tastan and their advisor, Mr. Rendich. Students performed their favorite songs from a wide variety of genres including "Helpless" from Hamilton, "Ombra Mai Fu" from the opera Serse, "Cry Me a River" (jazz) and a piano rendition of "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay. Every performer brought their own unique voice and style.

