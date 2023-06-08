On Friday, June 2, the Edgemont Singers Who Care put on their first cabaret performance at Edgemont High School. The club was formed as a noncompetitive arts club to allow all performers to showcase their talents while raising money for scholarships for kids to participate in local arts programs outside of school.
The show was fully produced by the founders of the club, Kimi Krasner, Gabi Schneider, Ava Schneider, Leyla Tastan and their advisor, Mr. Rendich. Students performed their favorite songs from a wide variety of genres including "Helpless" from Hamilton, "Ombra Mai Fu" from the opera Serse, "Cry Me a River" (jazz) and a piano rendition of "Viva La Vida" by Coldplay. Every performer brought their own unique voice and style.
