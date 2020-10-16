2020 Rosary Rally at IHM parking lot

Nearly 50 people, along with quarantined Pastor Luke Sweeny from the window of his room, gathered in the parking lot by the shrine of Our Lady to recite the rosary at noon Saturday, Oct. 10, in honor of the 103rd anniversary of the miracle of the sun on Oct. 13, 1917. On that day Our Lady performed a miracle witnessed by 70,000 people including the three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal. Organized by the group America Needs Fatima, this event was one of 20,000 happening all over the United States to pray for the unsettling times prevailing all over America. A Rosary Banner was placed on the hedge of the IHM church parking lot to introduce passersby to the Fatima message — pray the rosary. Dr. Priscilla Parameswaran, 2020 Rosary Rally captain, said, “The people gathered were so happy to be praying together and the camaraderie was evident on each of their faces.”
