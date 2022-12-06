Arthur Manor holiday festivities

This past Sunday, Dec. 4, the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association held a holiday sing with a visit from Santa Claus (aka Rick Wingate) at Davis Park where Santa handed out candy canes to all the kids. Scarsdale’s highway department helped with the tree lighting ceremony and Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1 were on hand as well to help out. In spite of the cold weather, there were about 100 in attendance, both children and adults.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
54°
Rain Shower
-
Scarsdale, NY (10583)
Today
Rain likely. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Tonight
Rain likely. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 5:43 pm
- Full Forecast
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.