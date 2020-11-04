For whom the bell tolls

At noon on Oct. 28, 29 and 30, leading up to All Saints Sunday, Nov. 1, a day on which Christians are invited to honor all saints, martyrs and loved ones departed, the Rev. Dr. Kelly Hough Rogers, senior minister at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, tolled the church bell 225 times (75 each day) to honor the approximately 225,000 lives that have been tragically lost to COVID-19. The church did this in solidarity with the Congregational Church of Patchogue, on Long Island, and other churches around the world. Throughout history, many cultures have used church bells to inform the community of someone’s death. And when the bell rang, people in the community took note. The tolling of the bell is both a showing of remembrance for all victims of this virus, and a way to honor their memory. The message to the community near and far is to take note and take action to stop the health crisis continuing to surge across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.