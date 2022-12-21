IHM Christmas Pageant

Immaculate Heart of Mary’s Christmas Pageant was held Monday, Dec. 19, with a standing-room-only crowd at the church.
The pageant hosted 50 students in the Nativity scene, along with other first to fourth graders singing. Msgr. Luke Sweeney, coordinator Laura Covais, catechists Deanna Ricciardi and her third grade class, Angela Waterhouse and her fourth grade class and Marie Tedesco and her third grade class all participated. Theresa McGinley and eighth grader Noreen Lydon along with other catechists and their students joined in while Dr. Laurie Adamo-Ricigliano played the organ.
