IHM priests honored

On Saturday evening, Nov. 21, the installation by Cardinal Timothy Dolan of Immaculate Heart of Mary Scarsdale's newly assigned pastor, Monsignor Luke Sweeney, took place. They signed the official papers on the altar at the 5:30 p.m. Mass at IHM. The cardinal (socially distanced, of course) and Msgr. Sweeney greeted Scarsdale parishioners after the Mass of Installation. Pictured from left, Cardinal Dolan; Carlos Germosen, pastoral associate at IHM and Monsignor Sweeney.
