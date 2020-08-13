Monsignor Luke Sweeney will succeed Father Thomas Lynch at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Scarsdale.
Q: Please give an overview of your background and your decision to join the priesthood.
A: I am grateful that, growing up in Irvington, New York, on the Hudson River’s side of Westchester, we had a wonderful village community and parish for my family to be engaged in. I have happy memories from attending ICS — Immaculate Conception School — for the elementary years K-8 when it was still a parish-based school. The Franciscan Sisters of Peekskill and of Peace taught in the school, and were a wonderful presence and witness in the parish and were most encouraging of a budding priestly vocation.
Msgr Edward Connors, my pastor during the latter part of grade school, helped me engage in parish life and was most encouraging of a vocation. In fact, I remember being part of a small team helping him move back to IHM in Scarsdale when he returned to be pastor until his retirement. Following in the path of my older brother and two uncles, I attended the Jesuit Fordham Prep in the Bronx.
During that time I was active in my parish, working, serving, reading, assisting with the religious education program and being a sacristan, as well as working in our local public library branch. It was a senior year retreat that brought the question of a priestly vocation to a head and spurred my entrance into the seminary. As I attended seminary at the Saint John Neumann Residence in Riverdale, I studied at Fordham University in the Bronx, majoring in history and philosophy. I was asked to continue seminary formation in Rome at the Pontifical North American College where our rector was the then Msgr Timothy M. Dolan.
My theology studies were at the Jesuit Gregorian University and then the Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and Family. I was ordained a priest May 19, 2001, at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral. I have served as a parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Parish in Newburgh, New York, faculty member of the Saint John Neumann College and Pre-Theology House of Formation at Dunwoodie, vocation director of the Archdiocese of New York, vice rector of the Immaculate Conception Seminary at Douglaston, Queens, official of the Congregation for Bishops, the Holy See and adjunct spiritual director at the North American College in Rome.
Q: What are you most excited for, or nervous about, as you prepare to move to IHM?
A: What drew me to the priesthood was the parish — that is why I am excited to be a pastor. Parish life with the people and families, the proclamation of the gospel and the celebration of the sacraments, devotions of the rosary, Stations of the Cross and benediction, the work that went into preparing for each weekend as well as connecting parishioners to their priests — God used all of it to capture my heart and want to be a parish priest. Any transition and new beginning has its particular challenges, but I seek to trust in the Lord and get to know those to whom He has sent me — inevitably I find that I am lifted up by God’s fidelity and presence, and the wonderful promise that I will call Scarsdale home.
Q: What are some of your personal accomplishments during your priesthood?
A: A lot of what we do as priests gives us a box seat on the ordinary and powerful working of God’s grace in the lives of His People, be that through the Sacrament of Confession, being with a person on their sick bed in the midst of their loved ones, at marriages, wakes and funerals, the nourishment given each week through preaching at Mass, being present in the various facets of parish and community life — in all of this the Lord bestows tremendous fulfillment upon us and peace and joy as we praise the Lord with His people for His mercies. While fostering vocations primarily and essentially happens in families, the parish and schools, when I was vocation director we tried to encourage the consideration of priestly vocation in a challenging New York culture with the campaign by Grassroots Films called “NYPriest.com The World Needs Heroes,” timed perfectly for the papal visit in 2008. Vocation work engaged me in the catholic young adult life particularly in Manhattan and it was quite a blessing.
Among the gems of living in Rome these past five years has been serving as a tour guide on the Scavi (excavations) of Saint Peter’s Basilica — accompanying pilgrimage to the tomb and bones of the Apostle Peter right near where his successor, Pope Francis, lives.
Q: Is there anything you're hoping to bring to IHM?
A: Besides a love and desire to be of service in the parish and in the community, a love for our Catholic faith and the priesthood, a hope to have the heart of the good shepherd and a tremendous appreciation for Westchester as home, I hope to build upon the foundation others have previously labored for and to collaborate with the priests, religious and faithful as we seek to be witnesses of Jesus Christ.
Q: What would you like to say to the parishioners at IHM?
A: I look forward to meeting you and I am excited to get to know you and to be your pastor. May the good Lord help us all to receive more faithfully the graces of sanctification in our souls, of building up the body of Christ in our community through faith, hope and charity, and of giving glory to our heavenly Father by our thoughts, words and deeds. Please have patience with me as I strive to get to know each of you and to remember your names.
