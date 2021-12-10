New Choral Society marks 28th season

A live concert of Handel’s “Messiah Part I” was orchestrated by Conductor John T. King of the New Choral Society on Dec. 3 at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. Dr. King is in his 30th year as the full-time minister of music at Hitchcock Church where he administers and conducts multiple choir programs that include an adult chancel choir, children’s programs and an adult bell choir.
Because of COVID-19, last year’s “Messiah” concert was held virtually. This year the audience, reduced by 25 percent, was required to wear a mask while indoors. All performers were vaccinated and, with the exception of the wind/brass and the vocal soloists, were required to wear a mask.
