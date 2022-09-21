New minister at Greenville church

Stephen E. Morton photo

On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, Greenville Community Church installed the Rev. Samuel T. Clover as senior minister in a worship service with more than 100 in attendance. He is Greenville’s 22nd senior minister since the church was founded in 1842.

Clover comes to Greenville after serving for 11 years at The Reformed Church of Bronxville, though he is no stranger to Scarsdale. His father’s family lived on Fox Meadow Road in the 1950s and ’60s, and his father and aunt graduated from Scarsdale High School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.