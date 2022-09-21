New minister at Greenville church

On Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, Greenville Community Church installed the Rev. Samuel T. Clover as senior minister in a worship service with more than 100 in attendance. He is Greenville’s 22nd senior minister since the church was founded in 1842.
Clover comes to Greenville after serving for 11 years at The Reformed Church of Bronxville, though he is no stranger to Scarsdale. His father’s family lived on Fox Meadow Road in the 1950s and ’60s, and his father and aunt graduated from Scarsdale High School.
In opening remarks, Elder Vivien Wong reflected on the yearlong minister search process.
“We were blessed with many qualified applicants who were drawn to Greenville Church because of our welcoming spirit, the richness of our history, as well as our diversity,” Wong said, adding that Clover “embodies all the qualities that are important to Greenville — his intellect, his spirituality, many years of ministry experience, as well as his easy demeanor and compassionate nature.”
Clover entered the ministry after working for more than a decade as an arts and culture journalist in New York City. A graduate of Lafayette College, he also earned an MFA in nonfiction writing from The New School before enrolling at Union Theological Seminary, where he earned his master of divinity degree in 2013. He also earned a diploma in the art of spiritual direction from San Francisco Theological Seminary, where he is currently pursuing a doctor of ministry degree.
Ordained in the Reformed Church in America, Clover lives with his wife, Jennifer Clover, in the Greenville church manse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.