Westchester Jewish Coalition for Immigration (WJCI) March 22 announced a new resource, “Let the Maggid Speak: A Haggadah to Inspire the Sharing of Our Refugee Stories,” in time for the Passover holiday in April. This Haggadah was created in partnership with Rabbi Benjamin Resnick (text) and Jack Klebanow (music) under the auspices of the Pelham Jewish Center.
Constructed around four tales, four questions and four cups, “Let the Magid Speak” encourages Seder participants to welcome the stranger to their tables to share their diverse experiences. Each section begins with an opportunity to sing aloud, either a niggun (a wordless melody) or a simple song, chosen to engage and encourage all gathered to make beautiful noise together.
“‘Let the Maggid Speak’ was purposefully designed to bring both current and descendants of refugees together to share their powerful and sobering stories, become better informed, and create support and empathy for refugees,” said WJCI President Holly Rosen Fink.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are more than 68 million displaced people, asylum seekers and refugees in the world today. A press release about the new publication, noted, “In the last three weeks, 3 million Ukrainian refugees joined this incomprehensible number of people who live without a country or any place to call home. Storytelling is a way to address this growing epidemic. It is a deep and abiding human impulse, a form of reaching out beyond oneself that transcends time and place and religion, language and culture.”
“Let the Maggid Speak”can be used in large community settings or homes. WJCI encourages Seder leaders to choose four Maggidim (storytellers) who will share their tales leading up to the Seder. Drawing on a story-slam format, the theme, like that of the traditional Haggadah, is “the refugee experience.”
Maggidim storytellers can be from all faiths and ethnic backgrounds and ideally include one or more recent refugees, preferably living in the community. WJCI vice president Marti Michael of Garth Road in Scarsdale noted, “The Passover story tells of the Jewish people’s escape from Egypt thousands of years ago. The Haggadah addition WJCI has created offers a way to add our personal family immigration story to that ancient one.”
As an example, she added, “Mine is my paternal great-great-grandfather who as a teenager escaped starvation in Ireland during the mid-1800s’ potato famine, and my Russian grandmother, who escaped the deadly pogroms against the Jews in the early 1900s and left via Odesa in Ukraine.”
WJCI is also working to connect communities with newly arrived guests from Afghanistan and elsewhere. To find out more or get a free download of the Haggadah, visit https://bit.ly/3L9gnoV.
— Submitted, with reporting by Valerie Abrahams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.