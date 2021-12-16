Scarsdale Synagogue Temples Tremont and Emanu-El safely welcomed hundreds of synagogue members and local residents during the weekend of Dec. 3-5 to celebrate the holiday of Hanukkah and to formally dedicate their newly renovated sanctuary. Several years in the making, the new sanctuary updates the historic worship space that the congregation has gathered in for more than 50 years.
During the formal dedication service, which took place Friday night Dec. 3, Rabbi Jeffrey Brown and Cantor Chanin Becker noted that, “We gather here tonight, particularly cognizant that the term Hanukkah in Hebrew means ‘dedication.’ How fitting that we join together, both to commemorate the Maccabean rededication of the temple in Jerusalem so long ago and rededicate ourselves to the work of our sacred community as we look ahead to the future.”
Becker and Brown, in noting the unique relational connectedness that members experience in the 350 family congregation, expressed gratitude. Thanks to the holiday and dedication, masked members of all ages had a good excuse to joyfully come together to celebrate.
