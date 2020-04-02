Father Thomas Lynch likes to walk around the parking lot of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and pray the rosary. Times are different with social distancing guidelines in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and some days, Lynch said, he feels like he’s “living a little more like a monk” than a pastor.
After becoming the pastor at IHM almost two years ago, Lynch’s faith has been unwavering in the midst of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, but he also acknowledges that not having his congregation in the church praying together every Sunday has been difficult. Especially now during Lent, the holiest of seasons for Catholics, which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday — parishioners at IHM are figuring out how to celebrate Easter away from family and friends and without physically attending church.
“It’s been really difficult because as a pastor you feel so close to your people and [to not] really see them and be with them and pray with them in a very visible way ... it makes you feel a little bit like a zombie,” said Lynch. “The good news is I think you can feel the power of prayer. We really are kind of holding each other up and lifting each other up asking God to please keep everybody safe … and [to] drive this wicked virus away from everybody.”
On March 16, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order requiring any large gathering or event, including worship services, to be canceled or postponed if more than 50 people were expected to attend. The directive forced IHM and many parishes across the state to cancel Masses. The church doors are still open at IHM, but only for individual prayer.
Since the outbreak forced the parish to cancel Masses, Lynch has been communicating daily with more than 700 parishioners through Flocknote, a communication application designed for churches, and has been providing daily prayers and reassurance through the pandemic.
“The Lent season is a very spiritual season for us as Catholics, so we still continue to practice our Lent rituals, prayer and sacrifice,” said Ann Bryde, chairperson for the Parish Council. “It’s very sad for all of us, but Father Lynch communicates with us every day. He’s very spiritual and is really concerned about our spiritual well-being and we all appreciate that.”
Although he admits to not being too technologically savvy, Lynch said technology during this time of anxiety has been “a blessing.”
Through Flocknotes, Lynch has also been updating the congregation on installing a livestream for future Masses, so parishioners would be able to watch Holy Week Masses instead of attending in person.
Bryde, a parishioner for 30 years, said she has been sending prayers from Lynch’s Flocknotes to her daughter in London. Usually her daughter would come to visit during the Easter holiday, but instead she is staying overseas due to the outbreak.
“We pray individually, we pray as a family. Father Lynch has been sending us daily prayers to reflect upon and that’s been very, very helpful,” she said.
Ryan Spicer, a parishioner at IHM for seven years, has been watching Masses that are livestreamed from his old parish in Manhattan and said it’s been a “remarkably peaceful experience.”
“There was a week or two when I wasn’t able to access that, so it was really nice to get back to that routine even if it was very different than physically being in church,” he said. “It has been a little different not to be able to celebrate weekly with fellow parishioners, the community that we have. We have wonderful rituals, like after the family Mass [we gather] for bagels and coffee. It just takes a little bit of effort on each individual family to … find a new ritual in this time of distancing.”
Typically during Easter, Spicer, his wife and children would spend time going to Sunday morning Mass, followed up by brunch with family and dessert and an Easter egg hunt with friends. Now, with social distancing parameters in place, Spicer is still figuring out what Easter will look like.
“[Easter] Sunday will certainly be different, I think we’re actually still formulating those plans to tell you the truth,” said Spicer, who lives in Edgewood. “We’re still formulating a plan, but it’ll likely [involve us] … sitting around a couch, livestreaming a Mass … and trying to take in Mass just as we would if we were there in person.”
Spicer said it’s very important for his family to maintain as many traditions as possible, including a brunch and gathering for Mass, but this time it will be in the comfort of their own home, rather than with the parish community.
“It’s a challenge because … it’s so spiritual and such an important holiday within our faith …so this has disrupted our routine,” Spicer said, “but… it’s allowed us to build community in different ways and think about how we approach our faith and our community in ways that may be a little different.”
The DiPalma family, who live in Edgewood within walking distance to the church, are also changing their usual plans for Easter. Eight-year-old Kate DiPalma said her family will probably watch Mass on television and do an Easter egg hunt at home this year.
“We’ll probably do some type of FaceTime or Zoom session with family at the dining room table. It’ll be the four of us, friends and family on the iPad,” said Jared DiPalma.
The family also plans to send out cards to family and friends to celebrate the Lent season, instead of giving out plants or candy as usual.
“Father Lynch was been great about soliciting some ideas and I think he’s rapidly trying to get [livestreaming] for the Mass,” DiPalma said, adding that he had heard about other parishes across the country performing drive-in parking lot Masses to keep social distancing parameters in place.
As of Tuesday, Father Lynch said the livestreaming equipment in the church would be up and running for Mass this weekend and that, in the future, priests at IHM would run daily livestreamed Masses for congregants.
“Pray together and … try to build up Easter the way it should be built up,” he said. “It’s really like the best news of all that death is not the end, suffering is not the end, but that life and risen life and the life of Christ comes alive in us.”
