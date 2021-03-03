Purim celebration — safety first!

Pictured from left, Tina Marks, Joanne Citrin, Becca Anolick, Wendy Strauss and Jessica Calamari, all dressed in costumes to celebrate Purim.

Westchester Reform Temple celebrated Purim this year Sunday, Feb. 28 with Purim Palooza: Drive Thru Edition! More than 100 cars and families experienced the holiday story, music and games — all from their cars.

