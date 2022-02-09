Rabbi Baken joins Westchester Reform Temple

As of July 1, 2022, Sasha Baken will join the clergy team and congregation of Westchester Reform Temple in the role of assistant rabbi. Rabbi Baken, who was chosen from among more than 20 applicants, was selected unanimously following an exhaustive search process.
For the past five years of her rabbinical studies, culminating in ordination this coming May, Baken has exemplified compelling and compassionate Jewish leadership in her teaching, preaching, service leading, pastoral engagement and spiritual development. No stranger to the WRT community, she grew up in Scarsdale and served as a rabbinical intern and educator at WRT from 2018-2020 and continues to teach a class on how to live a meaningful and ethical life.
Baken graduated in 2016 cum laude from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a BA in Jewish studies and received her MA in Hebrew letters from Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion. She is a Fellow and program coordinator for the Tisch Fellowship of HUC-JIR.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to grow in this congregation with such an outstanding clergy team,” wrote Baken. “I appreciate how fortunate I am to return to a place that has molded me during my most formative years. Having served as an educator and rabbinic intern at WRT, I have a preview into the warmth and brilliance this community encompasses. To those of you I have yet to meet, I can’t wait to learn more about you and the unique gifts each of you brings to the kahal (congregation). And to those of you I have met, I am so excited to further our journey together!”
To learn more about Baken, go to https://bit.ly/3sroCF6.
