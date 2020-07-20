Extraordinary times such as these call for effective leaders — leaders such as Rabbi Deborah Hirsch, who has been appointed interim rabbi of Temple Israel of New Rochelle for the next year. Although she only began there this month, she has already immersed herself in the synagogue, meeting with staff, clergy, committee heads, as well as lay leadership.
While Rabbi Hirsh may be new to this position, she’s highly experienced and extremely adept at steering congregations through periods of change. Her path to becoming a rabbi “goes back some 40 years, because this is my 39th year in the rabbinate,” she said. “At the time of the ’70s, my Judaism was really important to me — I had been involved in my synagogue since I was a young child. And women rabbis were at that point, when I first applied in ’76, relatively new since the first female rabbi was ordained in ’72. We’re talking about the very first generation, so to speak.”
As a trailblazer, Hirsch had big goals in sight: “I wanted to work within the Jewish world,” she explained. “Teaching was always important to me, social justice was important to me, and the rabbinate seemed to be, well, for some perhaps not a logical choice, but definitely the right choice.”
A native of Chicago, Hirsch made her career in New York. “I served in Great Neck as an assistant rabbi, and I served for 15 years as the rabbi at East End Temple in Manhattan. At that point I think I was the first woman to hold a solo pulpit in a major city, in 1985,” she recalled.
In 2000, Hirsch went to work for the Union for Reform Judaism, becoming director for the New York region, which comprised 106 congregations in Westchester, Long Island, New York City and Connecticut. By 2003 she had been named the director of regions for North America, overseeing 14 regional directors. She ultimately would spend nine years with the URJ.
More recently, Hirsch shifted her professional focus to assisting congregations through periods of transition. She worked as an associate rabbi at Temple Shaaray Tefila in Manhattan, eventually becoming its interim senior rabbi.
“After that, I was asked if I would consider another interim position, which I accepted, which was the Village Temple in Manhattan, down by Union Square,” she shared. “That turned out to be a four-year interim, kind of unprecedented, but they were in need of a lot of guidance and strengthening.” The position ended on June 30of this year; on July 1 Hirsch began at Temple Israel New Rochelle.
For Hirsch, who happens to be a resident of New Rochelle, this latest opportunity taps nicely into her numerous strengths. The temple “is in transition, so they deliberately went and thoughtfully decided to engage an interim rabbi for this year to give them a breathing space. [They want] to focus on what’s important to them as a congregation — being able to apply their values, being able to look at a structure for a search and somebody to be able to assist them to do that,” Hirsch explained. (The 500-member congregation has decided to shift from two rabbis to one.)
“I think there are a lot of interesting pieces,” said Hirsch. “I like to be challenged and to be able to tap my skill sets. And I think Temple Israel is going to do that in a very positive way.”
Of course, Hirsch will also keep herself and the congregation focused on big-picture issues. “I think the rise in anti-Semitism, not just in the U.S., but across the globe, is something to concern us,” she said. “I also think that within the Jewish world, there is a question of what will Israel be like in 10 or 15 or 20 years from now. And I think there’s a challenge from a younger generation — which is not just Jewish, but I think it crosses denominations and religious affiliations in terms of the younger generation of millennials and beyond — in terms of the value for institutional structures in general.”
Hirsch is also keenly attuned to the waves of demand for social justice currently sweeping over the country. “For that, I’m incredibly proud to be part of the Reform movement, which has always centered in what I would call the ethical mitzvot, or the ethical commands, of doing justice,” she said. “I think that we are primed for a commitment — not just the words, but of action in terms of living those values.”
Amid the turmoil, there is of course COVID-19, which has profoundly affected Hirsch’s duties. At present, all temple services are being conducted online. “We’ve had to adapt and to make a digital world real,” she observed. “I think there’s learning that’s taken place in terms of when COVID is over, what the takeaways there are in terms of how we’ve normally done things — what can be continued, what can be enhanced? ... This is a time when I would normally be with congregants, with leadership face to face, having serious conversations, doing planning, and we’re doing it all online.”
While the pandemic has changed many of the temple’s operations, Hirsch’s ultimate goal for her year as its leader remains unwavering. “I hope that a year from now, when the next rabbi has been selected, that I can look back upon the year I’ve spent as being qualitatively a move in the right direction for the congregation and that they will warmly embrace that next rabbi,” she said.
