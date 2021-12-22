Scarsdale Friends goes solar

The Scarsdale Friends Meeting House (Quakers) on Popham Road had solar panels installed Monday, Dec. 20, following other faith groups and houses of worship that take an active role in combating climate change and investing in a more sustainable future. Stewardship and Earthcare are important principles of Quaker faith and practice. The meeting house, home to the Scarsdale Friends Nursery School, also rents space to other community groups and holds meetings for worship every Sunday in person and via Zoom.
