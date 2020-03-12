Scarsdale Synagogue celebrates Purim

Pictured at left, the Metsch family, winners of the best family costume. Pictured at right, Rabbi Jeffrey Brown, Temple Administrator Fawn Mendel, Early Childhood Director Jody Glassman and Director of Congregational Learning Rabbi Ilyse Glickman.

On Sunday, March 8, Scarsdale Synagogue held a Purim celebration and carnival. Although there were fewer participants than in years past, gathering together to share some Purim silliness, particularly in light of the virus-related concerns, lightened the mood.

