It’s that time of year again — fresh fruits and vegetables are ripening and ready to be sold at farm fresh markets. Many feature fresh cut flowers, baked goods and other local farm-to-table goods. Get yours at any of these area events.
Hours: Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through Nov. 19.
Location and more information: Chase Road and Spencer Place.
Hours: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., through Thanksgiving.
Location and more information: Stone Place at Paxton Ave.
Hours: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. See website for participating vendors.
Location and more information: Metro-North upper lot at the intersection of Chatsworth Avenue and Myrtle Boulevard. downtoearthmarkets.com.
Hours: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through Nov. 18
Location and more information: Zinsser Commuter Lot on Southside Avenue, across from the Metro-North train tracks, EBT/SNAP accepted. For updates, sign up on the website to get an email newsletter.
Hours: The summer market is open Sundays, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. through Nov. 19.
Location and more information: Main Street School parking lot,
101 Main St., Irvington.
Hours: The summer market is open Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Location and more information: Patriots Park, Tarrytown.
Hours: Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. through Nov. 18. Preorder online from Tuesday, 7 p.m., through Thursday, 7 p.m., and stop by the market for pickup.
Location and more information:
10 Memorial Plaza.
Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., through Nov. 22.
Location: Court Street, between
Martine Avenue and Main Street.
Hours: The market features more than 20 local vendors on Sundays through Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Location and more information: Route 51 NY-100, Katonah.
Hours: Saturdays through Oct. 28,
9 a.m.-2 p.m., with the first half hour reserved for members of the Homestead.
Location and more information:
400 Jay St., Katonah.
Hours: Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location and more information: In the parking lot at the corner of Spring and Main streets. See downtoearthmarkets.com for information about preordering from vendors and vendors who make deliveries.
Hours: Vendors offer farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, fish, meat, butter, baked goods, local honey and prepared food on Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., outdoors rain or shine.
Location and more information: 1202 Route 35, South Salem.
For more information, 914-763-3001.gossettbrothers.com.
Hours: Open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. See csfarmmarket.org for information about preordering from vendors.
Location and more information: Boscobel, 1601 Route 9D, Garrison.
