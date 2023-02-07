It’s something many people have heard of before. Fentanyl, the dangerous synthetic opioid that more and more illicit street drugs are laced with, is so strong it can kill on contact.
It is indeed a dangerous drug — 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But killing from incidental contact? Despite many cases of police and other first responders apparently suffering from fentanyl overdoses related to minor contact, this appears to be more myth than fact.
Last month, police in Yonkers, just a stone’s throw from Scarsdale, announced an officer was hospitalized after a possible exposure to fentanyl.
The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Jan. 12, when police said a detention officer working inside the city’s central jail booking facility “experienced a medical emergency when she came into contact with an article of prisoner clothing; it is presumed that she was exposed to an unknown substance, possibly fentanyl,” according to a statement from the Yonkers Police Department at the time.
First responders administered three doses of Narcan to revive the officer, and she was taken to a hospital in “stable” condition for evaluation, while the booking facility was locked down for clearance by a hazmat team, the department said.
Eleven days later, a New York City correctional officer reportedly had a similar incident — the city Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association claimed an officer at a Bronx jail suffered symptoms after being exposed to fentanyl while sorting inmates’ mail.
“Despite wearing several layers of gloves, her hands went numb, and she went to the clinic, where she was administered Narcan,” COBA president Benny Boscio said in a press release.
The problem with these incidents: It is virtually impossible to overdose on fentanyl from incidental contact, experts say.
“There is clear evidence that passive exposure to fentanyl does not result in clinical toxicity,” reads an oft-cited 2018 essay in health news site STAT News, written by two toxicologists: Dr. Lewis Nelson, professor and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and director of the Division of Medical Toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; and Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone, professor of emergency medicine and director of the Division of Medical Toxicology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
Speaking to the Inquirer via telephone, Nelson put it this way: “If it was real, we would know about it, given the amount of fentanyl out there. If every time it was touched, somebody died or near-died, there would be thousands and millions of dead people unrelated to the number of the people who are using it.”
And yet, it is an enduring myth. Here in Scarsdale, police Lt. Brendan Kellaher said village police have been told that they can be exposed to fentanyl via skin contact — in fact he told the Inquirer he’d never previously heard that it’s next to impossible.
“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard that,” he said. “I’ve been trained that it can be absorbed through your skin. We have universal precautions where you treat any kind of substance as an unknown.”
While there haven’t been any incidents of officer exposure to fentanyl in Scarsdale, Kellaher said first-time employees of the Scarsdale Police Department do receive a training lesson “that is specifically geared toward the dangers of fentanyl” and are also required to take an annual refresher course on “dangerous drugs.”
Apart from the recent incidents in Yonkers and the Bronx, there have been countless other examples of police departments claiming officers have suffered from fentanyl overdoses.
In one particularly prominent case, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a video in 2021 of an officer suffering from what was claimed to be a reaction to incidental contact with fentanyl. The department endured pushback from the medical community on the veracity of the claim, and its undersheriff later apologized for but did not disavow the video.
But in many of these incidents, officers are reported as having indeed suffered actual symptoms — and in the San Diego case, it’s clear from the video that some sort of reaction is happening. So what exactly is going on?
“The terminology I like to use is ‘nocebo effect,’” Nelson told the Inquirer.
In the more commonly known placebo effect, a patient perceives the positive effects of, for example, a pain medication — even if the medication is really just an inert sugar pill with no effect.
The nocebo effect is the opposite of this — in most cases, officers appearing to suffer from what is reported as fentanyl exposure are perceiving negative effects even when none are really there.
“We have so built up the dangers,” he said, “that when they are exposed to it, they react as if they are exposed. But they’re not experiencing opioid intoxication. The reason it happens is because their brain is primed,” he said.
Nelson pointed out that many of the symptoms reported in cases of alleged police exposure to fentanyl are not actually consistent with opioids.
“Opioid intoxication, we recognize well because we see a ton of it — we intentionally poison people with opioids in the hospital to relieve pain,” he said. “We see small pupils, deep sedation, very slow respirations, the body cools and everything gets very relaxed and the muscle tone goes down.”
The symptoms officers present with in many of these well-known fentanyl exposure cases are just the opposite, Nelson said.
“They are presenting with increased heart rate, increased rate of breathing, sweatiness, anxiety, eyes are open, they’re immobile but not relaxed, their muscles are all tense,” he said. “The opioid (response) response is very settling. This syndrome is an excitement syndrome. We would call this a stress response. Fight or flight—this is that syndrome.”
To be clear, in the Yonkers case, the Police Department specified very little about the officer’s symptoms.
According a statement provided to the Inquirer, “the detention officer suffered a medical event subsequent to a possible exposure to an unknown substance; we believe that the substance was fentanyl based on past experiences with the drug and the fact it took several doses of Narcan to revive her. Her symptoms were described as being unresponsive.”
An officer did tell the Inquirer on background that a prisoner had entered the jail while suffering from an apparent overdose, and the correctional officer began experiencing symptoms while packing an article of the prisoner’s clothing into a plastic bag which puffed in her face.
The Yonkers officer providing the information said one of the prisoner’s articles of clothing did test positive for fentanyl, though the department did not directly respond when the Inquirer asked if the correctional officer herself had a positive blood test for fentanyl.
Nelson said it is technically possible to suffer actual fentanyl related symptoms in the case of exposure through breathing. But even that is not particularly likely, he said.
“When somebody uses fentanyl on the street, they take a significant amount of it, a line, and put the line up their nose,” he said. The amount of fentanyl a person would actually breathe in if the substance were in the air is “probably a hundredth of a line,” Nelson said.
“If the drug is puffed in the air,” he said, “more likely than not, overwhelmingly likely, this should not be a risk. Could I figure a situation where it is? Sure. But you’d have to give me the exact context. How close was it to her nose? What was the purity?”
Nelson also said that just because clothes tested positive for fentanyl does not at all mean an overdose occurred.
“The tests we have are so sensitive they will find a couple of molecules of the drug and come up positive,” he said.
So why won’t this myth about fentanyl and incidental contact die?
Nelson said enough credible organizations have parrotted the claims that it’s hard to stamp them out.
“It’s largely been from organizations like the Chiefs of Police association, Homeland Security early on — very credible, venerable organizations. There’s really no reason to doubt their credibility,” he said.
Nelson also said the news media are a factor.
“The media has a large role to play in this, because, understandably, they are talking to these organizations and using (information they give),” he said. “You do have to be critical, or at least critically assess the information you’re hearing.”
This enduring narrative about fentanyl does have downstream effects, and it needs to be corrected, Nelson said.
“I don’t mind repeating it,” he said. “I do mind the fact that a lot of these officers are suffering a pretty stressful experience and I’m concerned that they themselves might be at risk of developing something like PTSD or another stress related response. I’m also concerned that victims or patients who have been exposed and overdosed on fentanyl might not get the treatment they need because of the myth about the high risk from passive exposure.”
The risk of actual overdose victims not getting the help they need is especially acute because fentanyl truly is dangerous if actually ingested. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, six in 10 fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl have a lethal dose, and the Centers for Disease Control says it’s one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths. Skin or other incidental exposure, however, does not appear to be part of the equation.
