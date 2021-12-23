13-year-old supports fire department

In July the Meltz family suffered a severe fire in their Heathcote home, although fortunately they weren’t home at the time. The Scarsdale Fire Department responded quickly and contained the fire before even worse damage occurred.
Sam Meltz had been studying and preparing for his bar mitzvah to be held Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of 9/11. As part of his mitzvah project, he decided to do something special to recognize the dedication and contributions of the Scarsdale Fire Department.
Sam visited the fire department and spent time with Chief James Seymour to learn more about the work that firemen do and their personal experiences on 9/11. He subsequently formed a GoFundMe page in support of the SFD and raised $10,000, to be used for the purchase of equipment and training to assist in the safety of the firefighters and the Scarsdale community.
