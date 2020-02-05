Bunches of yellow, black and bee-shaped balloons adorned the entryway of Scarsdale High School on the evening of Jan. 31and the lobby was a hive of activity as scores of people swarmed around. They were there for our town’s buzziest occasion: The Friends of the Scarsdale Library Spelling Bee, a community fundraiser to support programs at Scarsdale Public Library.
“The Spelling Bee is one of Scarsdale’s most cherished and celebrated community events, and residents have been asking for it since the last Bee was held in 2016,” said Dara Gruenberg, president of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library’s board of directors and one of the Bee’s organizers. “We didn’t want to disappoint, and felt it was time to bring it back,” she said. “Our beloved library is the intellectual and community hub of Scarsdale, and the Friends wanted to hold a fundraising event that reflected those values.”
If attendees were excited the Bee was back, the contestants — 19 three-person teams in all — were even more so. As the audience filed into the high school’s auditorium, the first five teams, aptly dubbed Swarm A, took the stage. Gruenberg offered “a huge thank you to our very brave participants” and to the panel of three esteemed judges: Scarsdale Mayor Marc Samwick, New York State Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and library director Beth Bermel.
Bermel offered remarks as well, observing, “Scarsdale loves its library, and it shows.”
Scarsdale resident Ed Coleman, the New York Mets WFAN radio announcer who served as master of ceremonies, summarized the rules: Coleman would say a word, offering a definition or using it in a sentence, then all teams on stage would have 20 seconds to spell the word at the same time, writing it on a white board and holding it up. Any team that misspelled the word would be out, leaving those who had spelled it correctly to progress to the next round. If all teams misspelled the word, all would progress.
With that, the games began. The five teams onstage (wittily named The Killer Bees; Hive Got 99 Problems But a B Ain’t One; We Spell Trouble; The Beetles; the Trustbees) got busy spelling away. One by one, they fell to devilishly demanding words, including “liaison,” “lackadaisical,” and “onomatopoeia.” At the end of several rounds, only The Killer Bees remained, and would move on to the final rounds.
As a new swarm prepared to take the stage, the event organizers posed trivia questions to the audience, such as “What is the world’s best-selling novel?” (“Don Quixote”) and “What author wrote ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?’” (Roald Dahl). Prizes were awarded, making for lively banter.
Swarm B — Ladies of the Loft; Don’t Stop Bee-lievin’; Houlihan Buzz; We Spell Gud; Heather Harrison at Compass Bees — battled fiercely, but felt the sting of failure over puzzlers such as “embarrass” and “meretricious.” Eventually, We Spell Gud was crowned the swarm’s winner.
After another trivia round, Swarm C (The Scarsdale Foundation Honey Bowl; the Bee Bee Kings; Spellbinder; Bee Arthur Manor; Beeyond) wrestled with “arrhythmia,” “camaraderie” and other brain-bogglers, until the Scarsdale Foundation Honey Bowl emerged victorious.
Last but not least came Swarm D, consisting of the Spelletubbies; the Hives of March; 44 Bee C., and the Bee Gees, which was a team of high school students. To everyone’s delight, the Bee Gees took the round, winning on “calliope.”
During intermission, audience members visited the lobby to buy refreshments, become a friend of the Scarsdale Public Library, or bid in a silent auction offering everything from sports tickets to college counseling services. Assemblywoman Amy Paulin mingled with the crowd. “I’ve been a judge for every single spelling bee, and I’m honored,” she said. “It’s one of the highlights among the community events I attend. I feel proud to be a resident of a community where spelling is valued — it’s a competitive, intellectual, enthusiastic community, and the spelling bee is evidence of that.”
Craig Carroll, 17, a senior Bee Gees team member, talked with his friends. “I definitely didn’t think I’d get this far!” he confessed. “I’m nervous and scared out of my wits. I like to think of myself as a good speller, but not of hard words.”
Other attendees shared Carroll’s sense of excitement. “I couldn’t wait to see how many people would come tonight, and I wanted to be part of the community,” said Kathy Gray. “It’s fabulous and super-fun, and I’m super impressed with the kids, who spelled some hard words!”
At last it was time for the final rounds. The Killer Bees, We Spell Gud, Scarsdale Foundation Honey Bowl, and the Bee Gees gathered once more on stage. This time, a representative from each team would spell each word verbally at a microphone, after deliberating for 30 seconds with their teammates. Progressively, the words grew more torturous, from “adolescent” to “gnostic” and “faience.” After 12 rounds, the hive minds of the Honey Bowl prevailed, winning the title for spelling “phaeton” correctly.
The winners — Frank Lichtenberg, Janice Starr, and Randy Guggenheimer — enjoyed their moment in the spotlight, posing for pictures. “It’s the first time I’ve won. I was in the Bee once or twice before, but didn’t go long,” said Lichtenberg, a professor of economics at Columbia. His secret to victory: “I had great teammates here,” he said, gesturing to Starr and Guggenheimer. “My advice is to pick the best teammates you can.”
Starr was overjoyed as well. “I’m excited for the library and for the experience of participating in such a fun event,” she said. “It’s fun to be in the Bee whether you win or not.”
Any way you spell it, the event was a success. “We were thrilled to have had over 300 people, kids and adults, in attendance, and have raised about $40,000, which will help to further our mission of providing financial support for some of the library’s most popular programs and activities,” Gruenberg later said. “Thank you to everyone who came out to support the library.”
