Golfing for a cause

The Scarsdale PBA donated $40,000 to the PaulieStrong Foundation to assist efforts to treat and cure pediatric cancer. The money was raised at the 2021 Scarsdale PBA Charity Golf Classic held at Fenway Golf Club on Oct. 5. Santa was on hand to present the check last week to the Jimenez family, along with members of the Scarsdale PBA.
-
33°
Fair
-
Scarsdale, NY (10583)
Today
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: December 23, 2021 @ 4:30 pm
- Full Forecast
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.