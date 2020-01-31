Guys' Night Out raises funds for UJA

New York Mets announcer Steve Gelbs served as guest speaker at UJA-Federation of New York’s second annual Guys’ Night Out Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Westchester Table Tennis Center in Pleasantville. Nearly 100 Westchester men attended for a night of connecting, playing pingpong, chatting baseball and meeting club owner and New York Times crossword editor Will Shortz. The event raised funds for UJA, which supports a network of hundreds of nonprofit organizations that help vulnerable populations — people facing poverty, the elderly and those struggling with mental health issues. Event chairs were Scarsdale resident Ben Joelson, Ashley Bendell, Ben Blumberg, Ken Fuirst, Richard Leroy, David Perlmutter and Brian Rosenblatt. Pictured from left, Rosenblatt, Joelson, Gelbs, Bendell, Leroy, Steve Kaufman of Edgemont, Fuirst and Perlmutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.