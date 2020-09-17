Hoops for Heroes raises $2K for SVAC

Looking for ways to pass the time and stay active during the pandemic, Michael Levy decided to provide basketball training to local Scarsdale kids. However, he soon felt a pressing need to do more for the community. Having witnessed the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps’ dedication to protecting the community, especially during the pandemic, he launched Hoops for Heroes, a basketball fundraiser.
The event ran for six weeks and ended Sept. 12. Participants of all ages signed up to display their basketball skills. Contestants took turns at 3-pointers, free throws and a timed shooting drill. Levy’s friend Matthew Daniel was the first to sign up, soon followed by Cyrus Toosi and Jon Lee. All three boys also helped Levy with the fundraising.
To create additional excitement, Levy reached out to his coach, Jordan Griffin, who rounded up several players of the Scarsdale basketball team to compete. “It was a lot of fun and for a really great cause. The players took it seriously, and we all really wanted to win,” said coach Griffin.
Highlights of the event included seventh grader Levi Tepper competing in the 3-point challenge with high school players and nearly beating one of their stars; kindergartner Anastasia Phillbert making 10 free throws and her 2-year-old brother AJ making a very impressive layup. Levy said “The future of Scarsdale basketball looks to be in good hands.”
At the high school level, Michael Kashanian won the time shooting competition. Levi Ring made 41 of 50 free throws. One contestant made 29 of 50 3-pointers, but asked not to be mentioned and donated his trophy to SVAC. He explained, “They deserve it more than I do, and I’m just glad I could support the event.”
A few adults even came out to test their skills and support SVAC, but coach Griffin easily swept that category.
Asked about the event, Levy said, “SVAC has been there for our community, and we need them now more than ever. I have no idea how many lives they saved with the pandemic, but I bet it was a lot. SVAC has also been there for my family and me. Two years ago, I was playing for Scarsdale and was knocked down hard in a game. It was a very hard foul, and everyone thought I was badly hurt. SVAC rushed to the gym, took great care of me, and I’m back on the court now. I’m glad we did this, and I look forward to next year.”
Levy offered a big thank you to Angela Manson, an SVAC EMT, for helping to coordinate the event.
