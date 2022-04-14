'Hoops to Help'

A quickly mobilized gathering of local moms, dads and kids organized by Ellen Silberstein and Wendy Kleinman came together one Sunday afternoon last month to raise money in support of Ukraine. The fundraising event at Heathcote Elementary School, spread through social media, raised more than $7,500 in just a few hours. All in town were welcome to the basketball free throw contest; $10 to enter plus significant donations were made by the community. All proceeds went to the World Central Kitchen. Pictured from left, Kyle Kahan, Lee Kleinman, Ian Silberstein, Charlie Hirschorn, Harrison Riback, Luke Tepper and Austin Flaster.
