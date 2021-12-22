JCCMW to build center for Jewish culture

The JCC of Mid-Westchester (JCCMW) raised over $600,000 to launch the Karen Kolodny Center for Jewish Culture, Heritage and Diversity, a fund dedicated to bringing together through educational and culturally immersive experiences people of all backgrounds and faiths to experience the joys of Judaism. The center is named for JCCMW’s outgoing CEO Karen Kolodny whose passion for the richness of Jewish tradition and customs extends beyond synagogue walls. It was further influenced by realities affecting the modern Jewish community, including the trend of interfaith marriage that is currently diminishing the rate at which Jews retain their traditional religious connections to Judaism.
According to a study released in May 2021 by the Pew Research Center, 42 percent of married U.S. Jews have non-Jewish spouses, a number that rises to 61 percent among those who have married since 2010 and further increases to 72 percent when one excludes Orthodox Jews, who marry other Jews at very high numbers. The study further shows that Jews in interfaith marriages are less likely to raise children who retain their Jewish identities into adulthood, and points to growing numbers of Jews who express their Jewishness in nonreligious ways.
“As someone who embraces the beauty of Jewish tradition and cares deeply about the longevity of Judaism, I am honored that a center bearing my name will bring together those within and beyond the Jewish community, engaging those interested in learning more about Judaism,” said Kolodny.
“JCCs nationwide have the opportunity to play a pivotal role helping connect those outside the Jewish faith as well as nonreligious Jews with the cultural aspects of our beautiful Jewish heritage,” said Ellen Reinheimer, president of the board of directors of JCCMW. “We are proud to be leading an effort in mid-Westchester that is focused on this specific need in our community and are thrilled to be simultaneously recognizing Karen for her numerous contributions to JCCMW.”
Kolodny has led JCCMW since 2013, helping transform it into a more established, financially sound, culturally relevant local institution during extremely challenging times. Notably, her tenure was marked by a significant rise in antisemitic threats and a pandemic that threatened to shut its doors. Yet under her leadership, JCCMW enhanced its operations; expanded programs for patrons, notably adult programming and early childhood education; increased collaboration with other community, social service and Jewish agencies; and significantly enhanced philanthropic support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.