Scarsdale High School’s field hockey team sold T-shirts, baked goods and raffle tickets, Saturday, Oct. 24, in Chase Park and raised almost $2,000 for breast cancer research.
The team will continue fundraising via Venmo @emily-felder-1 and at the team’s annual pink game scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. Typically the pink game — one of the team’s biggest games — is the last home game, but this year, due to COVID restrictions, it will be the first home game.
Team members will wear pink in honor of breast cancer awareness and all money raised will benefit the Marla Mehlman fund for breast cancer research. Marla Mehlman, the mother of Raider alumni Lizey, Sarah and Jilly Mehlman, lost a 10-year battle with breast cancer in December 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.