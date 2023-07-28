Long Island Sound (Westchester) just hit a huge milestone, raising $25 million over 31 years to fight cancer. The event, to be held this Saturday, July 29, at Larchmont Shore Club, benefits Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University Medical Center, Cancer Support Team and Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. It features swim lengths for all ages, including 2K, 5K, and 10K swims across Long Island Sound.
Team John was formed this year to honor John Needham of Scarsdale, who died of cancer June 1, just shy of his 70th birthday. Team John, made up of John’s friends and family, is co-captained by Josh Glantz and Joseph Kaufman, also from Scarsdale. Glantz has been participating in the fundraiser since its inaugural event in 1992.
“Every year we put together a team and swim in honor of someone fighting cancer or someone we just lost,” said Glantz. “This year it is our friend, fellow swimmer and neighbor John Needham. John swam with us for many years. This year, we swim for him.
“John will always be remembered as a beloved husband to Leanne and devoted father to his two children, Daniel and Caitlin, of whom he was always so proud and his sister Sarah Needham,” said Kaufman. “His teammates and swimming family at Westchester Masters Swim Association and the Scarsdale Town Pool keep his memory alive.
Needham was an All-American swimmer at Hamilton College. After attending Boston University Law School, he joined the Legal Aid Society in Manhattan and, ultimately, in the Bronx, working tirelessly to defend the underprivileged and marginalized.
“John was loved by all who knew him in the community,” said Glantz. He participated in Swim Across America every year to raise money for cancer research. His friends from the pool now miss his laid-back nature, incredible and subtle sense of humor and supreme care for everyone in his swimming community.”
This year, Needham’s son Dan, who was a standout swimmer at Scarsdale High School and Williams College, will be swimming the 10k alongside Glantz, Kaufman and fellow Scarsdale residents Robert Goodman and Joel Talish.
The event typically raises more than a million dollars each year. Team John changes its name annually to honor someone battling cancer, or someone dear they have recently lost. The 18-member team is currently the top fundraiser for the Long Island Sound event, raising close to $94,297 to date.
Swim Across America is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1987 with its first open water event in Long Island Sound in Connecticut. Since that time, the organization has raised more than $100 million to fight cancer. In its 36 years, more than 100,000 swimmers and 150 Olympians have swum the circumference of the earth three times, uniting a movement to fight cancer that has created a groundswell of support spanning all generations. Today, more than 24 communities hold open water swims and charity pool swims each year, from Nantucket to under the Golden Gate Bridge, which support innovative cancer research, detection and patient programs.
Swim Across America’s funding of clinical trials for patients contributed to four FDA-approved life-saving immunotherapy cancer treatments: Yervoy, Opdivo, Tecentriq and Keytruda. In June of last year, a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering described in The New England Journal of Medicine showed a 100% success rate in treating patients in a phase 2 clinical trial for advanced rectal cancer with dostarlimab, an immunotherapy treatment produced by GlaxoSmithKline. The clinical trial was funded by a grant from Swim Across America - Long Island Sound. More than 60 scientific grants are funded each year and there are now 10 dedicated Swim Across America Labs at major institutions.
To learn more about the Swim Across America - Long Island Sound open water swim on July 29, to donate or be a land or water volunteer, visit swimacrossamerica.org/long_island.
The deadline for online registration for Saturday’s swim has passed, but walk-ins on Saturday are allowed. However, the swimmers need to be at the Larchmont Yacht Club between 6 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Registration closes at 7 a.m. All walk-in swimmers need be screened at registration.
Participants can also fundraise virtually via SAA My Way. To learn more about Team John, visit the Long Island page and click on Team John in the Team Honor Roll section. See also Facebook @SwimAcrossAmerica, Instagram or Twitter @SAASwim.
