Long Island Sound (Westchester) just hit a huge milestone, raising $25 million over 31 years to fight cancer. The event, to be held this Saturday, July 29, at Larchmont Shore Club, benefits Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Columbia University Medical Center, Cancer Support Team and Meyer Cancer Center at Weill Cornell Medicine. It features swim lengths for all ages, including 2K, 5K, and 10K swims across Long Island Sound.

Team John was formed this year to honor John Needham of Scarsdale, who died of cancer June 1, just shy of his 70th birthday. Team John, made up of John’s friends and family, is co-captained by Josh Glantz and Joseph Kaufman, also from Scarsdale. Glantz has been participating in the fundraiser since its inaugural event in 1992.

