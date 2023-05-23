Betty Taubert Girl Scout House photo

The Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane

 File Photo

The Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scout (SEGS) community is working to raise $25,000 for capital improvements to the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane. The village of Scarsdale received a NYS Community Development Block Grant of $120,000 that is to be matched through contributions from the Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scout (SEGS) Service Unit, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Inc. (GSHH) and the village of Scarsdale.

The Betty’s House Campaign is chaired by adult members of the Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scouts, Donna Marie Caro and BK Munguia. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $8,000 and SEGS is reaching out to the community to help raise the additional $17,000. The funds will go toward a number of repairs at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House including adding an air-handling ventilation system and air purification units, installing a new roof, replacing the exterior doors and windows as well as upgrades to the kitchens, flooring and HVAC system.  

