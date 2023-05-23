The Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scout (SEGS) community is working to raise $25,000 for capital improvements to the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane. The village of Scarsdale received a NYS Community Development Block Grant of $120,000 that is to be matched through contributions from the Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scout (SEGS) Service Unit, Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson Inc. (GSHH) and the village of Scarsdale.
The Betty’s House Campaign is chaired by adult members of the Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scouts, Donna Marie Caro and BK Munguia. To date, the campaign has raised nearly $8,000 and SEGS is reaching out to the community to help raise the additional $17,000. The funds will go toward a number of repairs at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House including adding an air-handling ventilation system and air purification units, installing a new roof, replacing the exterior doors and windows as well as upgrades to the kitchens, flooring and HVAC system.
There has been a Girl Scout house in Scarsdale for over 80 years. The Betty Taubert Girl Scout House has stood for over 40 years after being rebuilt when a fire destroyed the original house. The grant, and matching funds raised, will help ensure that Girl Scouts in the Scarsdale/Edgemont community will continue to have a dedicated place to hold troop meetings, community activities and continue programs that help girls develop friendships, discover hidden talents and become the leaders of tomorrow. A number of other community groups use the building as well.
One Cadette (Grade 6-8) Girl Scout said, “Betty’s Girl Scout House is important to me. Some of my favorite Girl Scout memories have taken place there — where we’ve celebrated with other Girl Scouts. Since I was a Daisy in kindergarten, the house is where we’ve held Halloween parties, holiday parties, sleepovers, bridging ceremonies and more. It’s been a great place to meet with younger scouts to teach them what we’ve learned as older scouts. I want it to be here for many years for more Scouts to come.”
