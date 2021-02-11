SHS seniors lead fight against cancer

Two Scarsdale High School seniors, Angelina Clark and Victoria (Tori) Von Redden, are candidates for The Leukemia and Lymphoma (LLS) 2021 Students of the Year campaign, the first candidates to ever represent Scarsdale. They have joined together to compete against several other Students of the Year candidates in Westchester County to fundraise in honor of all those fighting blood cancers.
Students of the Year is an intensive, national seven-week challenge through which high school student leaders raise funds and awareness for the fight against blood cancers. This year’s campaign runs until March 11, culminating with the Grand Finale Celebration. The funds raised benefit the LLS mission: to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and to improve the quality of life of patients and their families.
The money raised goes to LLS to help fund cutting-edge research and treatment, benefiting nonblood cancer patients as well. More than 40% of new cancer treatment drugs approved by the FDA since 2000 were originally blood cancer drugs and are now being applied to other forms of cancer.
Since the campaign’s inception in 2014, the Students of the Year program has made an incredible impact for blood cancer research, patient aid and community outreach programs. Last year alone, there were more than 5,000 high school students participating throughout the country. This year marks the first time students from Scarsdale are participating.
Each student participating in the annual fundraising challenge was nominated by the LLS Board of Trustees, Leadership Team, school administrator or staff member for their leadership, passion to find a cure for blood cancers and involvement in the community. Devon O’Toole, campaign development manager for the CT-Westchester-Hudson Valley region of The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society noted, “We count ourselves lucky to have these girls as part of this campaign to represent Scarsdale High School and the community for the very first time!”
“As someone who has lost relatives to blood cancer, I understand the importance of blood cancer research,” said Clark. Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, so every contribution to LLS helps.”
Clark and Von Redden, co-presidents of SHS’s first Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Club, are supported by team members Grace Cheng, Isabelle Goldban, Alison Jiang, Samantha (Sam) Kofman and Maria Salem. As Scarsdale Raiders, they have chosen to name their campaign, “Ders for a Cure.”
To support the efforts of Ders for a Cure to raise funds for LLS, tax-deductible donations can be made at http://bit.ly/3tEbTi6.
To support Ders for a Cure as a business or corporate sponsor, contact the LLS office at Devon.Otoole@lls.org.
