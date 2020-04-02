Steiner auctions sports experiences, items for COVID-19 Response Fund

With March Madness and the Olympics canceled this year, sports entrepreneur Brandon Steiner will fill some of the void by auctioning sports experiences and items to support the WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The CollectibleXchange COVID-19 Charity Auction kicked off Monday, March 30 with all net proceeds going to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Prominent athletes and organizations, including New York Giants great Justin Tuck, U.S. soccer star Carli Lloyd, Detroit Lions immortal Barry Sanders, the New York Mets, NBA Hall of Famer Bill Walton and NCAA Basketball legendary coach Jim Boeheim, have donated autographed items along with tickets, experiences, and meet and greets. All items can be redeemed when the COVID-19 pandemic has been contained.
The WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund (covid19responsefund.org) is overseen by the World Health Organization, United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation. The fund supports COVID-19 preparedness, containment, response and recovery activities. “I am so grateful to the athletes, agents, vendors and friends who have donated items to auction for this critical cause,” said CollectibleXchange president Brandon Steiner, best known as the former CEO of Steiner Sports Memorabilia and Marketing. “I’m hopeful that people will donate signed balls, bats and gloves they have at home to help us raise over $300,000 to cover a small fraction of the enormous cost of this fast-moving pandemic.”
CX is a marketplace community that enables customers, collectors, store owners, celebrities, professional athletes and teams to sell collectibles to the public. Among the initial athletes partnering with the CollectibleXchange is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone is among the three dozen athletes and vendors who have already donated to the COVID-19 Charity Auction. “There is nothing more pressing than supporting people hard hit by COVID-19. I am happy to help and urge everyone to do their part,” remarked the Yankees skipper.
All items and experiences for the COVID-19 Charity Auction were solicited by CollectibleXchange and are guaranteed authentic. Bidding is open now to registered users at bit.ly/2yiRcA3 and will close Sunday, May 3. At the same time, anyone who wants to host a collection can donate all or a portion of their earnings during this period to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
For more information on how to donate an item or experience to the auction or host a collection, email CollectibleXchange at sales@collectiblexchange.com.
