Swim Across America raises $1.825M to beat cancer

This summer’s Swim Across America Long Island Sound open-water and seven pool events on July 29 raised a record $1.825 million for local cancer research, prevention and treatment. This year the chapter has exceeded $25 million in total donations raised since its inception in 1992.
“For 31 years, dedicated swimmers of all ages have been taking the plunge to raise money to beat cancer, and they have shown their unwavering commitment to our cause by once again breaking our fundraising record,” says SAA-LIS Event Director Jean Fufidio. “We are incredibly grateful to all our swimmers, kayakers and volunteers, who continue to make even greater waves to fight cancer. Every person involved in our swims can be proud of the fact that they are playing an important role in the fight against cancer.”
