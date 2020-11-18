T-shirts sold for free and fair elections Nov 18, 2020 Nov 18, 2020 Updated Nov 18, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eugenie Rosenthal Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Young activists Lillian Rosenthal and Tia Mukamal sold shirts in Scarsdale Village Saturday, Nov. 14. Proceeds went to Stacy Abrams' Fair Fight for GOTV in Georgia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosenthal Mukamal T-shirts Stacy Abrams × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 45° Clear Scarsdale, NY (10583) Today Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: November 19, 2020 @ 9:05 pm Full Forecast Photo Gallery Girls tennis regional tournament SHS, EHS Scarsdale salutes its veterans Scarsdale girls tennis tops Ursuline 7-0 11/2 Scarsdale boys soccer tops Blind Brook 3-0 11/2 Puzzle Solutions Puzzle Solutions Weekly Paper The Scarsdale Inquirer The Scarsdale Inquirer Scarsdale Living Scarsdale Living Scarsdale Living Special Sections RAAU RAAU
