A collection of original paintings, titled “Visions of Home Lands,” by Edgemont artist and Hearts & Homes for Refugees board member Lori Kapner Hosp, will be on exhibit at the White Plains Library Museum Gallery from April 3 through May 27.
Proceeds from the sale of paintings will go to Westchester-based Hearts & Homes for Refugees, an organization that welcomes, assists and advocates for refugee families in the region.
Hosp’s style is a mix of traditional and contemporary to reflect the subject of each piece and its place of origin: Malaysian wau bulan kites, Vietnamese basket boats, Senegalese pirogues, Iranian salt mountains, portraits of people from Afghanistan, Peru, Japan, Iraq, Jamaica, and more.
“My paintings are an homage to the bravery, kindness and exuberance of our new neighbors who bring so much to our communities. Each piece in the ‘Visions of Home Lands’ collection offers a narrative about the people, traditions or culture of the country it represents, and celebrates the beauty and richness of the worlds from which many of us come”, Hosp said.
Hosp began painting for personal enjoyment but in recent years undertook new works with a specific purpose: to assist refugees and asylees in our communities to become self-sufficient in their new homeland. Hearts & Homes for Refugees is a nonprofit volunteer-driven organization that works with the U.S. Department of State-designated agencies to welcome refugees, inspiring, educating and equipping others to resettle, assist and advocate for refugees.
An opening reception will be held Sunday, April 3, from 1 to 4 p.m. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public.
“We are absolutely blown away by Lori’s generosity and talent as seen in these beautiful works of art that celebrate the countries and cultures our new neighbors so bravely left behind to rebuild their lives,” said Kathie O’Callaghan, founder and president of Hearts & Homes for Refugees. “As we resettle refugee families and look once again toward a more welcoming tone in our country, we are thrilled to give people the opportunity to support our work in this unique way.”
White Plains library is located at 100 Martine Ave.
