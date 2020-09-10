Get organized while learning remotely

Carson Cohen, a sophomore at Scarsdale High School, spent the past several months developing a tool called ToDue that will solve a stressful problem many students around the country encountered during remote learning. The consensus feedback from many students and teachers was the need for better organization around their workflow. ToDue’s single dashboard organizes your Zoom/Google Meets links, calendar, task/homework lists and attendance.
Parents and students can purchase the program for themselves at a one-time fee of $10, “to make it fair and reasonable so it’s successful for everyone,” said Cohen. And for every consumer download, Cohen will donate one program to an underprivileged student or teacher, a way of giving back and helping those less fortunate.
Cohen said he reached out to thousands of schools across the country and received great feedback from a number of them.
To help stay organized, go to www.todue.io. “You’ll be able to set up your account in under the time it takes your bread to toast in the toaster,” Cohen said.
