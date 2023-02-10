Feeling like a romantic? Venture out to one of these venues to celebrate with your significant other on St. Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14 — or on the weekends prior to and following that date — and enjoy an outing filled with love and fun events!
‘Love Songs from Broadway to Italy’
Brooklyn-born/Westchester-raised tenor Anthony Nunziata shares his signature take on romantic music from Broadway, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals, Friday, Feb. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $35, $30. Yorktown Stage, 1974 Commerce St., Yorktown Heights. yorktownstage.org.
‘Falando de Amor (Speaking of Love)’
The new music venue and supper club presents Hastings pianist David Janeway, bassist Don Wilner, drummer Tim Horner and vocalist Beatriz Malnic in a Valentine’s Day concert of Brazilian and American jazz standards, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. Tickets for prix fixe dinner and the show: $115. Jazz on Main, 37 S. Moger Ave., Mount Kisco. jazzonmain.com.
Valentine’s jazz brunch
Live music by the Carlos Jimenez Jazz Trio and buffet by award-winning caterer Bartleby & Sage plus champagne and wine included, Sunday, Feb. 12, at 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets: $25-$80. Wainwright House, 260 Stuyvesant Ave., Rye. wainwright.org.
‘Walk with the Light of Your Life’
Take an evening stroll around Swan Lake on carriage roads lit by lanterns, followed by hot chocolate in the art gallery, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 5-7 p.m. Begin at any time and walk at your own pace. Free, but registration required at rockefellerstateparkpreserve.eventbrite.com. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Romantic ghost stories
Peter Royston presents his stage adaptation of “The Spectre Bridegroom” and “Death Rides Fast,” Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Performances also 7 p.m. Feb. 14, 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets: $25, $20 for groups of 10 or more, $30 on Feb. 14. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. tarrytownmusichall.org.
Valentines for wildlife
Environmental art educator Caroline Erb leads a workshop for families, Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Online registration required: $15 per family, $10 for member families. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
‘Roman Holiday’
Screening Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. of “Roman Holiday,” the 1953 romantic comedy starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck, along with free gelato from Penny Lick Ice Cream Co. Tickets: $11 for members, $16 for nonmembers. Jacob Burns Film Center, 364 Manville Road, Pleasantville. burnsfilmcenter.org.
