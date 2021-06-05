The Hartsdale, Fairview and Greenville fire departments, along with the Greenburgh Police Department, led a motorcade through the town of Greenburgh on Memorial Day, May 31, to pay tribute to those in the military who gave their lives protecting the nation’s freedom. Traditional Memorial Day celebrations and parades could not be held again this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which slowed in recent days, but it continues to spread, so an alternate plan was devised. Starting at DeSanti Plaza by the Hartsdale train station, a small motorcade of veterans, vehicles from each fire department and a motorcycle escort from the Greenburgh Police Department made stops around town to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the nation. Members of the Hartsdale Fire Department placed a wreath at the Veterans Memorial in DeSanti Park followed by a veteran playing “Taps.” The motorcade then proceeded to the 911 Memorial on Central Avenue where members of local Girl and Boy Scout troops participated in a brief wreath-laying ceremony. The last stop was Greenburgh Police Headquarters on Tarrytown Road where “Taps” was played again.
