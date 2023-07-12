Han helps college-bound peers

“It is important for me to make a difference in the lives of others by supporting and guiding others like the way my parents have guided me in my journey so far,” said Katie Han, a recent graduate from Scarsdale High School, who will be starting college in the fall. As she prepares for her first year in college, she wanted to ensure that her college-bound peers in Yonkers have the items they need as they embark on their college journeys.
Han was inspired by her family’s longtime commitment to Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE), a local nonprofit that prepares Yonkers students for college success. When she learned that YPIE had offered dorm drives in the past for incoming female college students, she generously offered to host similar events for college-bound male students.
For the second year, Han created lists of the items she thought the students would need and reached out to her community for support. On June 27, she filled the YPIE College Zone with the items her community members provided: desk lamps, sheets, comforters, power strips, shower caddies, hampers and more. Students left with bags filled with the items they need most when they arrive on campus. In addition, Han donated Amazon gift cards for each student.
“My community quickly responded to my request, including adult members and my high school peers,” Han said. “The Boys Dorm Drive shopping day always brings me joy when I meet the graduating seniors and see the fruition of the drive and the smiles.”
The students who participated, many the first in their families to go to college, will attend Carnegie Mellon University, Columbia University, Johns Hopkins University, Union College, and Wesleyan University, among others.
“I’m really happy to have all these college resources that are brand new, out of the box,” said Jason, an incoming freshman at Johns Hopkins University. “I’m really grateful to Katie for thinking not only about herself but also about her peers and alleviating the challenges and stress we may have as we start our first year of college.”
Han, an incoming freshman at the University of California, Irvine, plans to study business and entrepreneurship.
