Han helps college-bound peers

Photo courtesy YPIE

Katie Han with a group of college-bound Yonkers students

“It is important for me to make a difference in the lives of others by supporting and guiding others like the way my parents have guided me in my journey so far,” said Katie Han, a recent graduate from Scarsdale High School, who will be starting college in the fall. As she prepares for her first year in college, she wanted to ensure that her college-bound peers in Yonkers have the items they need as they embark on their college journeys.

Han was inspired by her family’s longtime commitment to Yonkers Partners in Education (YPIE), a local nonprofit that prepares Yonkers students for college success. When she learned that YPIE had offered dorm drives in the past for incoming female college students, she generously offered to host similar events for college-bound male students.

