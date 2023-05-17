'Healing Tree' unveiling

Scarsdale Village’s Arts Advisory Council will unveil the new mural created by members of the Scarsdale High School chapter of the National Art Honor Society Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in front of DeCicco's on East Parkway.
Frank DeCicco of DeCicco Family Markets has shown his commitment to beautifying the village center by sponsoring a third public art project. Previous projects have included the Wing the Dale mural on East Parkway and the Village Scene mural in the DeCicco parking lot. Arts Advisory Council chair Amy Nadasdi has worked for the past several years to connect village merchants to student artists to collaborate on various art projects. “Once again, we are honored to have DeCicco Family Markets support both our students and this community by providing the opportunity to display public art in our downtown area,” Nadasdi said.
