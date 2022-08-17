Historical society holds photo scanning event

Scarsdale Historical Society trustees at April’s Quaker Ridge screening event at Quaker Ridge School. The film is available now on their website. Pictured from left: Michael Zeller, Randy Guggenheimer, Tracy McCarthy, Barbara Shay MacDonald, Deborah Skolnik, Dana Matsushita, Jordan Copeland, Leslie Chang and Christine Weston.

The Scarsdale Historical Society offers new initiatives to engage with the community, including a historic photo scanning event and a documentary on the Greenacres neighborhood. These projects are part of its mission to preserve and share Scarsdale’s continuing history.

The historical society is asking the community to bring any historic Scarsdale-related photos or documents to the Scarsdale Public Library for a community scan day Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-3 p.m. It will be an opportunity for community members to have their family photographs and documents digitized, at no charge, and their media will become part of the village’s archives.

