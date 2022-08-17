Historical society holds photo scanning event

The Scarsdale Historical Society offers new initiatives to engage with the community, including a historic photo scanning event and a documentary on the Greenacres neighborhood. These projects are part of its mission to preserve and share Scarsdale’s continuing history.
The historical society is asking the community to bring any historic Scarsdale-related photos or documents to the Scarsdale Public Library for a community scan day Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1-3 p.m. It will be an opportunity for community members to have their family photographs and documents digitized, at no charge, and their media will become part of the village’s archives.
The Greenacres documentary is currently in development and is part of a series on each Scarsdale neighborhood. The organization has released films on Fox Meadow, Arthur Manor (in Edgewood) and Quaker Ridge. All films by the Historical Society are available online at www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org/videos.
“The scanning event and upcoming Greenacres film are just two of the many initiatives we have planned for this year,” Scarsdale Historical Society president Randy Guggenheimer said. “Through our films, social media, research articles, exhibits and events, we are able to spark curiosity and strengthen the community’s connection to the past like never before.”
All Scarsdale residents and anyone else interested in local history are encouraged to join the Scarsdale Historical Society at www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org. The public can engage with the Scarsdale Historical Society via social media channels, email (info@scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org) or get involved by attending special events or volunteering their time.
The Scarsdale Historical Society accepts grant applications for projects that meet its mission, particularly those that will inspire others to learn about the history of Scarsdale and the surrounding communities. Learn more at www.scarsdalehistoricalsociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.