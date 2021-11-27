The Scarsdale Woman's Club invites the community to Holidays Through the House, a free event on Wednesday, Dec. 1, from noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. at 37 Drake Road.
Support local charities by shopping for household goods, holiday decorations, paintings, clothing and jewelry assembled by the Thrift Committee. Get ready for the month’s festivities at a holiday boutique featuring wreaths, poinsettias, small plants, table centerpieces made with real greens. Admire the beautiful gift baskets Home and Garden section members made for nursing home residents. Stop by the Bethell Room to purchase ceramic ornaments and other items made by the Pottery Section. Browse gift selections for young and old courtesy of Operation Bookshelf. Delight in a performance by the club’s own Choral Singers and top it all off with mulled wine and cookies in the dining room.
