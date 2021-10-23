In past years, the Cancer Support Team (CST) of Purchase, New York, selected medical doctors of considerable note with specific knowledge about different kinds of cancer and treatment to be the featured speaker at its annual luncheon.
For this year’s 22nd Annual Gayle K. Lee Health Awareness Luncheon, held at the Scarsdale Golf Club Oct. 14, the organization went in a different direction.
With CST Executive Director Tania Weiss, chair Bonnie Gould of Scarsdale, a retired nurse educator and CST community volunteer, luncheon co-chairs Jennifer Smith of Scarsdale and Judy Boyle of New Rochelle, and this year’s planning committee leading the way, it chose Cynthia Hayes of New York City, a journalist, survivor, mentor to patients, and author to deliver “You Talk … I’ll Listen: How to be a Good Friend to Someone with Cancer.”
Because of COVID, it was CST’s first in-person event since 2019.
Hayes was diagnosed with cancer in October 2016, and today “there is no evidence of the disease,” she said.
The cancer survivor most definitely didn’t disappoint the CST team on its creative-speaker decision or the “eager-to-learn” luncheon guests. Hayes portrayed a beam of radiant hope and provided a vital set of guidelines to the more than 140 fully COVID-vaccinated attendees, 40% of whom declared themselves as either survivors or current patients.
Equally important, Hayes cited valuable lessons about cancer and the emotional side of the disease while telling the audience that a “cancer diagnosis is not an automatic death sentence, and is nobody’s fault. It’s just the luck of the draw.”
CST Executive Director Weiss said at the luncheon, “We were so pleased with our choice of speaker this year. With the pandemic still uppermost in our minds, Cynthia was able to address the anxiety that cancer patients experience today — not just due to their cancer diagnosis but also the additional repercussions that COVID caused. Her thoughts about understanding the emotional aspects of the cancer-care journey seemed to resonate extremely well with the attendees, many of whom are cancer survivors themselves.”
Prior to delivering her talk, Hayes said she would leave out all humor in her presentation because “nothing is funny about cancer especially for those who are diagnosed with the disease.”
Quality of life
In her opening salvo, Hayes commented, “No one expects a cancer diagnosis that eventually becomes a physically and psychologically challenging experience and affects a patient’s quality of life. From my own journey, I know that a cascade of emotions soon follows the diagnosis. Then in a series of mood changes, instant panic and a fear of death give way to stress, anxiety, feelings of isolation and depression.”
Before the audience could register discomfort or a concern, she added, “But hope and some important guidelines can help you manage the turmoil of cancer. It did for me.”
Hayes continued to share her reassurance: “Through research with cancer patients and experts, I now am able to pass along to new patients’ valuable insights and an understanding of how cancer can affect you. It’s extremely important for the patients to have this information in order to reduce the isolation and fear so common with such a diagnosis.”
Resuming her fact-based presentation and analysis as a patient and mentor, she said, “Nothing can truly prepare you for the emotional roller coaster of a cancer diagnosis. But learning about the typical emotional experience of a cancer patient can help you understand that you are not alone. It can also help you better anticipate — and manage — the days ahead.”
Hayes also mentioned that “it’s perfectly normal to have an emotional response to cancer.”
Cancer can carry shame
The CST luncheon speaker also touched on the stigma cancer may bring to a patient. She said, “The stigma of cancer is not just lung/smoking, but also that we become ‘damaged goods,’ particularly breast, gynecologic and testicular cancers, but also because we don’t talk about so many parts of our bodies that even common cancers like colon cancer and anal cancer carry shame.”
Additional Hayes’ advice provided to the luncheon guests included:
Learn about the typical sequence of emotions you can expect from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.
Discover how other patients have experienced cancer and the emotions they can share.
Understand the science behind the emotions, and how cancer and its treatment contribute to how you feel.
Gain insight into coping styles, exercise benefits, complementary medicine and other ways to help build your resilience.
Gather advice from those who have been there.
When not on the tennis court or writing, Hayes collects new data from patients as she mentors those who are going through gynecologic cancer as part of a program called Woman-to-Woman at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and serves as a “BOLD Buddy” peer mentor to patients receiving care at the Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care in the Bronx.
Hope and understanding
During her talk, it was obvious that as a cancer patient and survivor with communications and marketing skills gathered while obtaining an M.B.A at the Harvard Business School, as a management consultant and journalist, and spending three years as vice president and chief marketing officer for Montefiore Medical Center, she now has the leadership knowledge and communications savvy to present a clear message of understanding and hope for all those affected by the cancer experience.
Because of COVID and out of an abundance of caution, all guests were asked by CST to show proof of vaccination and a driver’s license at the front door and to wear a mask when not eating. Nobody resisted or seemed to mind. In fact, those asked about the cautionary request approved wholeheartedly.
Hayes’ recent book is called “The Big Ordeal: Understanding and Managing the Psychological Turmoil of Cancer.” The book, written in collaboration with a psychologist and two oncologists, tackles the emotional side of the cancer experience head-on to help newly diagnosed patients and their loved ones anticipate, understand and deal with the psychological turmoil ahead.
The book offers research-based advice for cancer patients and families. For example: “Many hospitals and cancer centers offer counseling as part of their comprehensive care. Even if you have friends and family with whom you share your feelings, if fear and anxiety are getting in the way of you functioning, sleeping and getting on with life, speak to your doctor about getting help.”
Hayes is married to Charlie Cummings, whom she calls “fabulous” and they have two grown children, David and Katherine, who she describes as “amazing” and an “adoring” Shih Tzu, Horatio.
The Cancer Support Team is a not-for-profit agency that assists anyone with a diagnosis of cancer who lives in Southern Westchester. CST offers nursing care, education, counseling and financial support, all provided at no cost to the patient and family and without regard for insurance coverage. CST focuses not only on patients, but also on family members involved in their care.
Now in its 43rd year, CST does most everything for cancer patients, except send a bill.
