The Scarsdale Police Department, in an effort to help make the village a safe place to live, work and visit, issued a statement Feb. 15 in response to the uptick in stolen cars and theft of items from parked cars in Scarsdale and surrounding jurisdictions.
The following recommendations were listed to assist in preventing these larcenies:
• Always lock your car whether it is parked on the street or in your driveway. Do not leave your keys or key fob in the vehicle when it’s unattended.
• Many auto manufacturers equip vehicles with auto-folding exterior mirrors. When enabled through the car’s settings, the exterior mirrors will fold when the car is turned off and locked via the key fob. When the car’s mirrors are folded in, it’s a sign to offenders that the car is locked. A majority of cars reported as entered or stolen had been left unlocked.
• Don’t leave valuable possessions in view, especially pocketbooks, bags, electronic and GPS devices.
• Park in a well lit area.
• Use motion-sensing exterior lighting and keep the perimeter of your house and driveway well lighted. The smallest light may be a deterrent to offenders.
• Consider investing in a camera surveillance system — and advertise that your house, driveway and property are protected by video surveillance.
• Be an observant neighbor. Immediately notify the police of any suspicious activity in your neighborhood. Be vigilant and aware of your surroundings.
