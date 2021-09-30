After lower Westchester County residents’ properties got flooded by the unexpected record-breaking rain brought on in a short time by the remnants of Hurricane Ida on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 1, insurance agents got flooded with phone calls and emails the next day.
Vivian Lem of State Farm, and Lynn Pollack of Pollack Services Group, Ltd., which is affiliated with Global Coverage, both Scarsdale residents, said they were heartbroken at the amount of damage to houses throughout the area, and even a month later the work to sort through the rubble continues.
“There were over 10,000 claims in Westchester County,” Lem said. “The two agents in Mamaroneck and Harrison had the most claims out of any area, which was unfortunate. It’s been a little crazy and sad. It’s a very sad happening because the way water comes in your home will determine whether or not you’re going to have coverage.”
People who live in areas where mortgage companies require thousands of dollars in yearly flood insurance — “known” flood areas — are covered. It was the people who live in “preferred” flood areas who did not have coverage and who will likely be responsible for the damage to their property and the loss of their belongings.
“When you suffer a traumatic loss like this, it’s very hard for people to understand why they don’t necessarily have the coverage that they think,” Lem said. “Regardless if it’s auto or home, people are always thinking, ‘I pay insurance, it’s so expensive, why aren’t you covering me?’ Not everything is always covered. It’s a hard message.”
Lem said she had a “speckling” of people who were not covered who sustained significant damage.
One of Lem’s neighbors had water that was so forceful it broke her garage door, leaving two cars floating in her garage before then busting through the door to the basement and filling the entire basement with water. “That’s something that it’s hard to even wrap your head around … especially when you’ve never had water in your house before,” she said.
Preferred flood coverage can cost around $500, according to Lem. “Is it worth spending the money for the potential that it’s going to happen again?” she asked. “The way I look at it today is, this is going to happen again, it’s going to happen sooner or later — it’s not going to be 100 years, I don’t think — so I think what people need to do is they need to prepare,” Lem said.
Lem also urges people to make all possible infrastructure improvements and to “reconsider what you have in your basement.”
“Probably the most important thing is for people to understand what [insurance] they bought,” Lem said. “The only way you’re going to understand that is a) to read your policy — and no one is going to do that — or b) sit down with your agent. Ask what you have and what you need.”
FEMA sets the standards as far as what is included in flood insurance:
“A general and temporary condition of partial or complete inundation of 2 or more acres of normally dry land area or of 2 or more properties (at least 1 of which is the policyholder’s property) from:
1) Overflow of inland or tidal waters; or
2) Unusual and rapid accumulation or runoff of surface waters from any source; or
3) Mudslides (i.e., mudflows) which are proximately caused by flooding and are akin to a river of liquid and flowing mud on the surfaces of normally dry land areas, as when earth is carried by a current of water and deposited along the path of the current; or
4) Collapse or subsidence of land along the shore of a lake or similar body of water as a result of erosion or undermining caused by waves or currents of water exceeding anticipated cyclical levels that result in a flood as defined above.”
Typical flood insurance can be purchased for building property up to $250,000 or personal property (contents) up to $100,000. FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program recommends homeowners purchase both. There are different types of coverages and different types of damage are covered, including for basements that are fully underground.
“The hardest part about this storm is there are houses in our area that have never had water before that had water,” Lem said. “The water table in Scarsdale is very high, so you have a known quantity of homes that have water problems always, they always will and it’s never going to go away.”
From what she’s seeing and hearing, Scarsdale could be at continued risk should these types of storms persist.
“As a Scarsdale resident, and this is my own personal opinion, I think the Board of Architectural Review and the engineering department, the whole thing with Garden Road, I really think everyone — architects, contractors, every single person whose hand is in the pot here — really need to think about what we’re doing by taking down large trees and not replacing trees, plants and shrubs, and how much we’re paving over,” Lem said. “Are we making a problem worse?”
Pollack was in Florida when the storm hit locally. She realized something big was happening when she was on the phone that night with her daughter who was trying to take a subway in Manhattan and told her about the underground “river” that was preventing her from getting home easily.
Pollack checked the Ring cameras at her own house until the power went out and asked someone to check on her house, which was “fine.” But she quickly learned about some of the “disasters” happening throughout the village and beyond.
“That night I started getting emails from clients saying, ‘I’ve got water in my basement, what do I do?’” said Pollack, who started referring clients to local services to help with their immediate issues. “That sort of opened up the calls, emails and texts saying they needed to file a claim. People were asking, ‘Do I have coverage?’ At the end of the day I don’t make a coverage decision, the company does. My feeling was, assuming a client had damage in excess of their deductible, they should put in a claim.”
Some clients have already received checks, while others are still in the determination process for their claims. “The insurance companies received thousands of claims from that storm and they are still scrambling to get to everybody’s house and send out an adjuster to do a determination of coverage,” Pollack said. “It’s been much slower than I would like for my clients just because the companies are overwhelmed.”
Those with insurance are expected to be taken care of. Those without are the “bigger issue,” according to Pollack.
“I have people from Scarsdale who say, ‘Why would I have flood insurance? We’re landlocked,’” Pollack said.
Pollack lives on Rock Creek Lane, with the small creek running through her yard. Her house sits “high up on a hill” and she’s never had an issue with water in her walkout basement. She has $1,000 worth of annual coverage between regular coverage and extensive coverage through Pure (others offering that coverage are companies like AIG and Chubb) which completely covers her residence. She’s paying for peace of mind.
“Even people who have [normal] flood coverage in a fully underground basement are not going to have coverage for their gym or theater,” Pollack said. “The flood coverage is relatively limited, which is why I like to have my clients who have expensive homes and expensive things in their basements to have excess flood coverage with one of these good insurance companies.”
For underground basements, FEMA personal property only covers a washer, dryer and food freezer.
“I do have a number of clients who do have flood insurance and those are the clients who are feeling good because whether they had a sump pump fail or it was the flood, they will have coverage,” Pollack said. “In my experience, most homeowners’ policies exclude flood from coverage, however, sewers and drains are a covered loss. If somebody got water in their basement because their power went out and their sump pump stopped working, it is likely they will have coverage. If it was just that the sump pump was overwhelmed because it was too much water, then that sounds more like a flood and there’s not coverage for that. It depends on the adjuster, it depends on the exact situation. Those folks without specific flood insurance — it’s really up to the company to decide whether there is coverage or not.”
Between responding to clients who reached out and contacting the rest of her clients, Pollack is giving flood insurance quotes to as many clients as possible.
“Many say they still don’t want it and they never had water and that it’s not going to happen, but I do think with climate change that we are going to see more of these kinds of storms,” Pollack said. “The maps are being redrawn and I believe FEMA is even redrawing their flood maps. We are at a point where things are changing and the insurance world, which moves very, very slowly in general, is sort of having to say we need to figure out how to deal with the changing landscape that our clients are living in.”
This is the beginning, she said, not the end.
“I think we’re going to be seeing more and more of this, which is troubling,” Pollack said. “This storm in particular was very, very eye-opening for everybody.”
Making upgrades
Scarsdale resident Cathy Liu has a Ph.D. in civil engineering and works for New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection monitoring the watershed in Westchester County, which feeds the city’s water supply. In the wake of Ida, seeing all of the devastation and frustration around her, Liu made a very popular Facebook post to help others deal with their property going forward.
Among the highlights of the advice she offered:
- · Sump pump connections are no longer permitted to be hooked up to sewers as they can contribute to overwhelming the system and backing up into your house. She said a drywell in the yard is “the right destination” for water being pumped out of the house.
- · Liu recommends improving the grade on one’s property and possibly adding a French drain inside and/or a curtain drain outside to provide relief for the sump pump, which should have a backup battery or generator. Retaining walls should also have proper drainage.
- · Check for cracks in the foundation floor and “consider having a layer of seal before you put new tile down.
- · For window wells, the egress well is required to be connected to the drain or drywell, but Liu suggests connecting the other window to the drain as well. “The cover may not be enough,” she wrote. “Also the grading should be considered, so the surface water should be diverted away from the window well as much as possible.”
- · Patios should be designed with drainage in mind. “After all, it is a big impervious area next to your house,” she wrote. “Think twice to add an edge without drainage.”
- · Clean gutters “periodically.”
- · Don’t use your toilet to get rid of excess water as it can lead to sewer backup.
- · On properties, specifically those with mansions, where builders or homeowners have “maximized the allowable impervious areas and minimized grass and cut trees,” there is more likely to be an issue, despite having a stormwater permit. Liu believes the village’s review process is “not rigorous” and therefore the drainage area and flow path are minimized.
- · Scarsdale has a lot of areas with clay, which isn’t as good for drainage as sand. Clay requires a bigger drywell, which should be at least 10 feet from any structure. Underground infiltrators can also help with this issue.
- · Make sure your contractor is doing everything by the book and gives you a record with sketches and plans so you can understand how everything is connected.
Liu recognizes the high cost of protecting your house by hiring reliable engineers and professionals, but knows the investment is worth it.
“People should have common sense,” Liu said. “If you see water going towards your house, something is wrong and you need to find a landscaper or an engineer to make sure the water is diverted away from the house.”
When it’s 2 inches of water, the pump could be the problem, but when it’s 5 feet of water it’s something else.
“People have to do a case-by-case evaluation for their own house,” Liu said. “Even if they have a little water they have to know where the water comes from. Maybe they have a little because the floor has a crack and the groundwater pushed up. Or they have a clogged drain. But they should also look at ways to relieve that.”
Liu would also like to see the village assess all streets that were impacted by the flooding to see what improvements can be done.
“The village needs to help those people,” Liu said. “Not everyone has big land [area] to put in infiltrators to make sure the water goes underground. They really have difficulty and some places even a smart engineer cannot give them a solution.”
