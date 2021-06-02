The Scarsdale Public Library kicked off its AAPI Heritage Festival on May 24 with an educational presentation called “I Am Not a Virus.” Purchase College Professor of History Renqiu Yu along with Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) educator Stephanie Zank discussed the hardships Asians have and continue to suffer while living in America. The concept that Asians have always been viewed as “not American” was a prevalent theme throughout the discussion of the history of Asian suppression in America. Other topics included naturalization, the Chinese Exclusion Act, and various perpetual foreigner stereotypes.
Following a lengthy presentation regarding the harsh Asian history in America, the conversation shifted to an open Q&A with the audience.
“What I’ve noticed over the past year, especially with Black Lives Matter, is that if you look at the cable commercials and TV commercials there’s a lot more representation of the Black community, and that’s a good thing because it becomes normal … I actually did a tally and I counted the number of commercials featuring Asian people, East Asian people especially — it was nearly zero,” a participant on Zoom shared.
To conclude their presentation, the MOCA educators shared a concise list of ways people could support the Asian community. “It was an inspiring and informative presentation,” Scarsdale resident Wai Nga Eng said. “This is something that should be shared with everyone.”
As an Asian American Westchester resident for more than 30 years, Professor Yu emphasized his appreciation for the Scarsdale Public Library in particular for holding the AAPI Heritage Festival, which included Aikido demonstration, informative lectures, panels and more throughout the month. The mission of the inaugural AAPI Heritage Festival was to “give the residents of Scarsdale opportunities to celebrate, engage with, and learn about the cultural heritages of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders,” according to an email from the library’s publicity office, which stated, “The Scarsdale Public Library aims to lift their voices, stands in solidarity with them against oppression and violence, and acknowledges their achievements, beliefs, hardships, and rights.”
— Lauren Yuen
