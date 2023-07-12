Incoming leadership at Scarsdale Adult School

Scarsdale Adult School's Executive Committee chair Deb Morel

July 1 marks the beginning of new terms for members on the board of trustees and the Advisory Committee at Scarsdale Adult School (SAS), an independent, not-for-profit organization. The board sets policy and assures the organization's financial health while the Advisory Committee traditionally meets biannually to provide feedback and receive updates about SAS programming.

As SAS enters its 85th year of operation, the Executive Committee will be led again this year by chair Deb Morel. Lisa Tretler, who served as co-chair for the past two years, has completed her term on the board and has moved onto the Advisory Committee. Joan Bowen and Susan Myers are continuing as vice chairs, Janet Korins begins her second year as secretary and Jordan Copeland will serve for a third year as finance chair.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.