Incoming leadership at Scarsdale Adult School

July 1 marks the beginning of new terms for members on the board of trustees and the Advisory Committee at Scarsdale Adult School (SAS), an independent, not-for-profit organization. The board sets policy and assures the organization's financial health while the Advisory Committee traditionally meets biannually to provide feedback and receive updates about SAS programming.
As SAS enters its 85th year of operation, the Executive Committee will be led again this year by chair Deb Morel. Lisa Tretler, who served as co-chair for the past two years, has completed her term on the board and has moved onto the Advisory Committee. Joan Bowen and Susan Myers are continuing as vice chairs, Janet Korins begins her second year as secretary and Jordan Copeland will serve for a third year as finance chair.
Alan Bey, Debby Bobson and Marc Samwick will join the board of trustees for their first three-year terms. Bobson has served on the Advisory Committee since the 2020-21 term. In addition, Mary Lou D'Silva, Nina Fixler and Alan Steinfeld have all been elected to their second three-year terms on the 22-person board of directors.
Brand new to the Advisory Committee this coming year for their first two-year terms are Dona Brucker, Matthew Callaghan, Karen Campbell, David Gao, Robin Gottlieb, Janet Gutterman, Phyllis Herz, Gary Katz, Jane Klein, Chris Marks, Dana Matsushita, Elizabeth Perrone, Donna Robertson, Jane Rosenberg, Jyoti Ruta, Cynthia Samwick, Vivian Sonnenborn, Frances Stevens and Yang Xu. The PTA and PTSA liaisons from each unit in Scarsdale and Edgemont are still in formation and will join the 40 other individuals on the committee shortly.
SAS continues to be run by Executive Director Jill Serling and a professional staff consisting of registrars Andi Goldstein and Komal Choksi, business manager Amy Bitterman and publicist Diane Baylor. Offering a wide range of intellectually stimulating courses, lectures and cultural activities, along with skill-enhancing and recreational classes serving the needs of adults in the greater Westchester and tri-state regions, SAS strives to create a community of lifelong learners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.