Most people don’t even realize it, but Westchester County is the scene of an impressive natural phenomenon every year.
You just have to know when and where to look and then grab a pair of binoculars to watch thousands of migrating hawks fly right over your head.
The birds start their journey in Canada and New England and travel down along the Atlantic Coast flyway on their way to South America. Since the birds will avoid flying over the ocean, Westchester County is a natural funnel, a perfect location to witness the migration in action as the birds gather overhead.
There are three official hawk watch sites within 30 minutes from Scarsdale that keep a daily count of migrating hawks every fall as part of the Hawk Migration Association of North America’s (HMANA) raptor migration database.
The Quaker Ridge Hawk Watch at the Greenwich Audubon Center is the closest one, just 16 minutes from Scarsdale. The Chestnut Ridge Hawk Watch is 21 minutes away in Mount Kisco, and Hook Mountain Hawk Watch is 25 minutes away in Nyack overlooking the Hudson River.
All three sites provide a good vantage point to watch the sky and, if the weather conditions are just right, you can see the magic unfold.
That was the case this past weekend as 5,000 migrating raptors (hawks, eagles and falcons) filled the sky at the Quaker Ridge Hawk Watch on Sept. 19-20. At one point more than 500 broad-winged hawks gathered together in a “kettle” where the hawks ride a block of warm air and let the north wind help push them along as they glide south on their migration.
“Today was amazing, just one of those days that my heart felt like it was going to beat out of my chest because there were so many birds,” said official hawk counter Christina Baal of Mamaroneck. “I almost teared up at one point with that big kettle, that was the first big kettle of broad-winged hawks I’ve seen in my life. It’s overwhelming and you can’t believe how far they are going, and here they are right over our heads minutes from where I grew up, another stop on their migratory journey.”
Scarsdale High School senior Anastasia Stefanou experienced the hawk migration overhead for the first time this year. She started working as a volunteer at the Greenwich Audubon Center this summer and was helping count the birds this weekend with the migration underway.
Stefanou has been engaged in land stewardship and community science, collecting data on birds, butterflies and wildlife at the center. An artist and photographer, Stefanou said she was thrilled to see her first kettle and she’s hoping to get some photos of the falcons and hawks in flight.
“A family friend told me about this place, so I reached out, it’s so close to Scarsdale and such a beautiful spot,” Stefanou said. “I’ve been interested in nature since I was really young. Birds are really accessible to all people, you don’t have to go on a big adventure, just grab binoculars and a camera and go outside, they’re everywhere and so accessible to study.”
Stefanou was not the youngest bird watcher at the site over the weekend; that distinction belonged to Christina Ruggieri, age 11, from Port Chester, whose dad drives her to the hawk watch just about every day after school.
“I really love coming here, it’s so relaxing and the people are so kind and have taught me so much about birds,” Christina said. “That kettle was amazing, tons of birds everywhere you looked in the sky. It’s magical, an incredible experience.”
Bird watchers young and old have been gathering at the Quaker Ridge event in Greenwich since the hawk watch started back in the 1970s. Since 1985, the center has had a full-time official counter on hand every day from September through November to tally the migrating birds of prey. The data shows the flock averages between 10,000 and 20,000 migrating raptors every fall, with the tally reaching more than 30,000 birds in some years.
The Greenwich Audubon Center bird education specialist Ryan MacLean, an official hawk counter for five years, said the most birds he counted in one day was 13,000.
“I remember the day that happened, there wasn’t much activity, then all of a sudden we looked overhead and there was a spiraling formation of hundreds of broad-winged hawks,” explained MacLean. “Then the next two hours it was a constant barrage of birds, a big swirl in the sky. At one point there were 3,000 hawks circling together and they streamed out and it was like a river of birds heading south. It’s mesmerizing and awe inspiring to see and then you realize what a spectacular journey they are on to go from Canada to Brazil.”
In addition to being a way to get outdoors and observe nature, the hawk watch sites provide a valuable resource to conservation efforts as they collect data for HMANA for scientific study and research on the health of each species and the effects of the weather on the fall migration.
Visitors are encouraged to attend the hawk watch, but masks are required and social distancing guidelines are in effect.
For more information about the fall migration and other local hawk watch sites, go to the HMANA website at www.hawkcount.org.
Due to the pandemic, the center had to cancel its annual hawk watch festival. Instead they are presenting “Hawk Week,” a virtual online series of educational programs featuring live birds and experts from around the world. Programs include a “Hawk watching 101” seminar on how to look for and identify hawks and a range of seminars on birds of prey.
Greenwich Audubon Center virtual birds of prey programming
Sept. 29: “Hawk watching 101” seminar on how to look for and identify hawks
Sept. 30: Raptor tagging seminar featuring osprey expert Rob Bierregaard and Laurie Goodrich from Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Pennsylvania
Oct. 2: Hawk watching around the world session on hawks in Israel, the Republic of Georgia and Belize
Oct. 3: Meet the Raptors show with live hawks, falcons and a bald eagle from Christine’s Critters, and virtual art projects with raptor painting, mask making and a puppet show
Oct. 4: A special on Saw-whet owls featuring scientists from Westchester Community College, and an Owl Power seminar featuring live owls
Films: “Back to the Wild” featuring a rescued and rehabilitated hawk (Oct. 3) and an owl (Oct. 4).
